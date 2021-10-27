The 15 Strongest Creatures in Pokémon GO

The power of each creature in the Pokémon Go game is counted by the CP, which means “Combat Power”, or Combat Power, which determines the strength the monster has to defend a gym through battles. However, each of these creatures has a maximum CP value, which means it cannot evolve above this limit, and can be defeated in battles by other stronger Pokemon.

Na In the following list you will meet them 13 Pokemons that have the highest CP in the game in descending order, that is, the list will start with the most powerful Pokémon of all and go down to the weakest of the first ranked. All information has been confirmed and taken directly from the game’s source code and not all Pokemons on the list are available for capture. Check it out!

1. Mewtwo – maximum CP of 4144.70

The strongest and most powerful Pokémon in the game is without doubts the Mewtwo. Its maximum CP destroys any other Pokémon that comes to challenge it. The producer Niantic has already shown how it looks, despite the cute face it is a dangerous animal.

two. Dragonite – Maximum CP of 3500.6

The second strongest Pokémon is Dragonite, so it’s quite common to see it defending gyms around town. Despite this he can be found easily in the game and his early stages Dratini and Dragonair as well.