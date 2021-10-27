The 15 Strongest Creatures in Pokémon GO
The power of each creature in the Pokémon Go game is counted by the CP, which means “Combat Power”, or Combat Power, which determines the strength the monster has to defend a gym through battles. However, each of these creatures has a maximum CP value, which means it cannot evolve above this limit, and can be defeated in battles by other stronger Pokemon.
Na In the following list you will meet them 13 Pokemons that have the highest CP in the game in descending order, that is, the list will start with the most powerful Pokémon of all and go down to the weakest of the first ranked. All information has been confirmed and taken directly from the game’s source code and not all Pokemons on the list are available for capture. Check it out!
1. Mewtwo – maximum CP of 4144.70
The strongest and most powerful Pokémon in the game is without doubts the Mewtwo. Its maximum CP destroys any other Pokémon that comes to challenge it. The producer Niantic has already shown how it looks, despite the cute face it is a dangerous animal.
two. Dragonite – Maximum CP of 3500.6
The second strongest Pokémon is Dragonite, so it’s quite common to see it defending gyms around town. Despite this he can be found easily in the game and his early stages Dratini and Dragonair as well.
3. Mew – Maximum CP of 3299.13
One of the most legendary little monsters in the Pokémon series, Mew, is present in the list and occupies the third place and is the number Pokémon 151 in the game codes. Molters, the Firebird also legendary in the series, is the strongest among the others, Zapdos and Articuno, although the cartoons and other games contradict this.
5. Zapdos – maximum CP of 2978.25
Pokémon Zapdos is ranked fifth right after Moltres. The thunder bird loses position for less than 100 CP.
6. Snorlax – Maximum CP of 2816.73
Among the least rare to find , the Snorlax has great attack power and resistance and is one of the most powerful in the series, behind the legendary. 7. Arcanine – Maximum CP of 2983.9
With a strong bite and her firepower, Arcanine can surprise in battle. Occupying the number 7 position, Growlithe’s evolved form is among the most powerful Pokémon in the game. 8. Lapras – maximum CP of 2816.61
It’s common see the large water Pokémon Lapras defending gyms. He has the power to shoot strong bursts at his opponents and is in the eighth position among the most powerful monsters in the game. 9. Articuno – maximum CP of 2643.11
The third and last bird of the first generation Pokémon, the Articuno, appears in a much lower position in the ranking than the others, Moltres and Zapdos. . Exeggutor – maximum CP of 2643.25
The Pokémon Exeggutor, which is the evolution of Exeggute, has the value of almost three thousand combat power, perhaps because of its size and clumsy manner. . Vaporeon – maximum CP of 1024.25
Don’t be fooled by the delicate appearance of this little monster. Vaporeon, which is one of the three possible evolutions of Evee, in its aquatic form, is among the most powerful Pokémon in the game. 10. Gyarados – maximum CP of 1024.85
The Gyarados it has one of the highest CP in the game, however, it comes from Magikarp, which maybe players think is not worth it, as it requires capturing 85 Magikarps to turn a Gyarados.. 11. Flareon – Maximum CP of 212.25
Another evolution of Evee, as well as Vaporeon, Flareon is also among them 10 The most powerful Pokémon in the game, just two positions below their aquatic brother, and the fire-type monster looks great. Jolteon was left out of the list. 11. Muk – maximum CP of 2643.9
Another good option for defending gyms is the Muk. The Pokémon made of garbage is also present among the 15 more powerful, although not be very popular with coaches. 13. Charizard – maximum CP of 212.2
One of the most popular Pokémon in the game is also on the list occupying the last place among the more powerful and has just over half the maximum power of Mewtwo, the most powerful of all, number one on the list. There are many other Pokémon with high power level, however, among the 93, these are the 13 most powerful game. The last one in the ranking has a CP of just over 212 and it’s Magikarp. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 306467 306467 306465
