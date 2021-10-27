sold-to-santander,-ceara-startup-mobills-projects-120%-growth

fintech from Ceará Mobilis, which offers a platform to control expenses for individuals, stated in the Diário do Nordeste newspaper that expects for this year a growth of 660% of its turnover compared to 2020. As a result, it is about to complete the acquisition by Toro, the investment platform of the Santander bank.

What are the differences between fintechs and startups? Fintech, which facilitates payroll-deductible loans, can contribute R$ 27 million Fintech from SP that digitizes payments for companies captures US$ 40 million



Toro’s purchase agreement for Mobills was signed in June, but the Central Bank has yet to release approval. “At this first moment, we are having very close exchanges with the Toro board as a whole, understanding the best decision and how to integrate the brands, but we continue as Mobills, making the integration so that the customer has the best options,” he told the newspaper Carlos Terceiro, CEO and one of the founders.

Mobills was founded in 120 by Third and David Mosiah and already has more than 40 millions of downloads of his application. The company’s expectation is to maintain growth in the coming years. This year the team also increased, by 40 people — being 100% of engineering and technology areas — to 120.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!