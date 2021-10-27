Sold to Santander, Ceara startup Mobills projects 120% growth
fintech from Ceará Mobilis, which offers a platform to control expenses for individuals, stated in the Diário do Nordeste newspaper that expects for this year a growth of 660% of its turnover compared to 2020. As a result, it is about to complete the acquisition by Toro, the investment platform of the Santander bank.
Toro’s purchase agreement for Mobills was signed in June, but the Central Bank has yet to release approval. “At this first moment, we are having very close exchanges with the Toro board as a whole, understanding the best decision and how to integrate the brands, but we continue as Mobills, making the integration so that the customer has the best options,” he told the newspaper Carlos Terceiro, CEO and one of the founders.
Mobills was founded in 120 by Third and David Mosiah and already has more than 40 millions of downloads of his application. The company’s expectation is to maintain growth in the coming years. This year the team also increased, by 40 people — being 100% of engineering and technology areas — to 120.
2020
According to Third, the sale of Mobilis to the Santander platform will help shape a more complete strategy for the startup, as it will unite the control of expenses with the suggestion of investments to the client, thus generating a “complete cycle”.
“What we have in terms of current planning is that, working with a broker, we will work from the beginning of the client’s cycle on the issue of financial management, going from organize the bills, pay the debts, even the investments. We are launching integrations of our app with all banks as well. This should be a good tool to help people cope with this issue of personal finance,” Third told the newspaper.
Source: Diário do Nordeste
