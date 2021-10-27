Videoconferencing in Zoom gains enhanced accessibility with subtitles for everyone

Zoom has just released an important accessibility feature for users of free app accounts: automatically generated captions. This addition allows people with hearing impairments to follow video conferences with text written at the bottom of the screen. For now, this service is only available in English, but it should be available in other languages ​​soon.

    • The video calling app had already offered live transcripts, generated from an artificial intelligence tool, for paid bills only. This choice made the company the target of criticism from defenders of the rights of people with disabilities, because the demand for calls during the pandemic meant that the deaf had their rights limited.

    Automatic subtitles will help people with hearing impairment following online meetings (Image: Playback/Zoom)

    Before this automated service, hosts needed some third-party subtitle program or manually add their own if they wanted to offer help to people. The company has brought other accessibility options since 660, such as support for screen readers and simultaneous video display on the screen, which allows the display of a sign language interpreter throughout the conversation, even while another user has the word.

, just the account owner or a user with admin privileges access the Zoom web portal and locate the “Account Management” option in the navigation menu. From there, just go into your account settings and look for the “Meeting” tab — in advanced mode, you can change the closed captioning option from closed to on.

When you’re in a broadcast, just look for the Live Transcript (CC) icon and press the Enable button to activate automatic captions.Participants can also ask the call organizer to activate transcription as a way to remind them of this need.

