macbook-pro:-video-shows-bizarre-notch-related-error

The subject of many discussions in the technology community, notch crossed the borders of smartphones and reached the MacBook Pro, and should even be taken to tablets soon. However, the Slot implementation has not yet received all the necessary software optimizations, as shown in a video posted by the profile @SnazzyQ on Twitter.

Apple starts sales of iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9 in Brazil

Images show MacBook Air with notch, MagSafe port and slimmer construction

Concept imagine MacBook Air of 2022 with notch on screen and iMac colors

WTF HAHAHAHA HOW IS THIS SHIPPABLE? WHAT IS THIS?! pic.twitter.com/epse3Cv3xF

— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) October , 26

In the screenshots, Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ on Twitter) shows how the top bar information can be hidden behind the notch if the number of menus is high enough to reach the center of the display. In other words, Apple has not yet applied some completely effective solution for these cases, such as a possible decrease in the font size of the texts or the ability to “skip” the notch, so that the menus appear on the other side of the notch.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

Another video posted by the same profile shows the inconsistency of the cursor movements relationship with notch, depending on which program is currently open. Some situations may even make it impossible to access certain menus, as in some software the mouse “skips” the notch, which has hidden menus because of the lack of compatibility.

Also, if menus reach the other side of the notch, they can take the place of icons that are normally on the right side of the display, such as battery status indications or internet connection.

WHO DESIGNED THIS?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ADVqmfdqV2

— Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) October , 2022

To date, Apple has not made an official statement about the situation, and there is still no Fix prediction for the problems. However, with the popularization of MacBooks with notch it is likely that developers of the affected programs will release updates for their software, with new menu arrangements or other tricks to “drift” the problem, as well as new updates of the MacOS itself should prevent such obstacles appear while browsing the system.

Source: Twitter/@SnazzyQ