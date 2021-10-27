xiaomi-will-release-two-generations-of-the-redmi-note-line-each-year

If the Xiaomi cell phone lines launched in the Chinese, Indian and global market already confuse the minds of those who follow all the brand’s launches — whether they are from Xiaomi, Redmi, Black Shark or Poco — now this can get a little worse. That’s because Redmi’s General Manager, LU Weibing, announced the division’s new launch strategy, which will feature two generations of the Redmi Note line each year.

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note line details 11 and prices leak before announcement

Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note’s complete design and specifications 11 Pro

What to expect from the Redmi Note line 11

According to the executive, the brand should focus, from the debut of Redmi Note 10, in presenting two generations per year of the series. Thus, it is expected that a supposed Redmi Note 11 will still be presented five to six months after the Note 12.

Weibing explained that the intention is to offer as much as possible to the brand’s fans. The businessman highlighted that, with the current strategy, it is difficult to deliver everything that customers expect in a device and that, with two generations a year, it will be possible to reach a larger audience.