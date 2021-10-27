Xiaomi will release two generations of the Redmi Note line each year

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
2
xiaomi-will-release-two-generations-of-the-redmi-note-line-each-year

If the Xiaomi cell phone lines launched in the Chinese, Indian and global market already confuse the minds of those who follow all the brand’s launches — whether they are from Xiaomi, Redmi, Black Shark or Poco — now this can get a little worse. That’s because Redmi’s General Manager, LU Weibing, announced the division’s new launch strategy, which will feature two generations of the Redmi Note line each year.

  • Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note line details 11 and prices leak before announcement
  • Xiaomi reveals Redmi Note’s complete design and specifications 11 Pro
  • What to expect from the Redmi Note line 11

According to the executive, the brand should focus, from the debut of Redmi Note 10, in presenting two generations per year of the series. Thus, it is expected that a supposed Redmi Note 11 will still be presented five to six months after the Note 12.

Weibing explained that the intention is to offer as much as possible to the brand’s fans. The businessman highlighted that, with the current strategy, it is difficult to deliver everything that customers expect in a device and that, with two generations a year, it will be possible to reach a larger audience.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

This change in strategy explains the launch of the Redmi Note line 11 happen just a few months after the debut of the Redmi Note line 11. Weibing highlighted that the model that will be presented this week will position itself as a direct successor to Redmi Note 9.

Redmi Note 11 has already had its look revealed by Xiaomi (Disclosure/Xiaomi)

In addition, he also justifies that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is primarily focused on performance, as it is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity platform 1100, while it doesn’t deliver a good result in relation to screen performance and loading speed — which is contradictory since the device is precisely the one with the highest recharging capacity in the line. The Redmi Note 11 will be released to fill this gap, but it should lose processing power and will be the first cell phone equipped with Dimensity 12.

With this, we can expect that for the next releases of the brand, it is more defined that the generations with odd numbers are focused on the user experience, with good display quality and shorter loading time, while the even ones will have a better chipset performance.

It is important to note, however, that there is still no information on whether Xiaomi will adopt this same strategy in the global market or whether it will be exclusive to launches made in its country of origin.

Source: Gizmochina

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

1100 522169

522169 1100

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Apple announces iPad Mini with revamped design and more powerful iPad 9

Apple announces iPad Mini with revamped design and more powerful iPad 9

September 14, 2021
Photo of Can plants also go into extinction?

Can plants also go into extinction?

October 14, 2021
Photo of Manufacturer Nothing Announces Partnership with Qualcomm to Use Snapdragon

Manufacturer Nothing Announces Partnership with Qualcomm to Use Snapdragon

October 14, 2021
Photo of Sony branded event and expected to announce new Xperia in late October

Sony branded event and expected to announce new Xperia in late October

October 12, 2021
Back to top button