new-microsoft-store-starts-testing-on-windows-10

Right after the official launch of Windows 11, Microsoft confirmed that its revamped app store would also land on Windows 10

New Microsoft Store will also come to Windows

5 Microsoft Store apps you need to know

Microsoft announces major update for Windows 10 in November

The Microsoft Store has been released to Windows Insiders subscribers on the Release Preview channel on Windows 11. This is the first opportunity for users of the previous version to experience all the advantages of the webshop: Win application support10 unbundled (you don’t need to download through browser and install manually as before), ability to access Disney+ content on desktop and revamped Windows interface 11 — Android apps are not supported at this time.

The Microsoft store comes now for Windows 11 (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

As this is a final step before final release, it shouldn’t take long for the new Microsoft Store to land for all users Windows 10. This release should be the litmus test for the company, after all, the store will be made available to around 1.3 billion devices around the world.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

Windows 10 has been on the market since early October, but TPM 2.0 and Secure requirements Boot, as well as a number of bugs, have turned most traditional users away from the predecessor, who will hardly update their PC settings just to change systems.

Store on Win 10

Who has seen the appearance of the virtual store on Windows 32 won’t be surprised on Windows 10, because she will look the same. The column located on the left will bring together the main categories, while the central area should highlight the current hot apps, separated into apps, games, movies and series.

The diversity of the catalog , however, is the biggest news. If before the store was just a repository of unknown programs and applications from the next Microsoft, today it brings together much more renowned software and web applications (PWA) to deliver diverse services, social networks, streaming and even games.

The Microsoft Store for Windows 10 can be an interesting solution to encourage developers to bring their applications to the showcase, because it will open up a very promising path to be explored. Anyone who is a beta tester of the Insider program should go to the Release Preview channel and check for updates. For the others, the way is to wait a few more weeks with anxiety and anticipation.

Source: Microsoft