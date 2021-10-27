tcl-presents-soundbar-for-use-with-roku-tv,-with-a-focus-on-practicality

TCL has added another soundbar to its Alto line of audio devices, in partnership with Roku. The TCL Roku TV Wireless Soundbar is intended for use exclusively on Roku TVs, and promises high audio quality as well as high sound customization. NO INTEREST | Smart TV Samsung Crystal de 68″ is with good price in installments 10x How to configure and use Apple TV for conference rooms Zigbee: what it is and how it influences your smart home

The look of the product has a discreet finish in black, and the dimensions were designed for positioning between the feet of the Roku TV 10 inches. Focusing on practicality of use, the soundbar works wirelessly and uses the same remote control as the television, but it is not possible to make a direct connection with devices of any brands or operating systems other than Roku OS — it is also not compatible with other Roku products such as the Streaming Stick dongle or the Roku Express 4K.

How it supports for Bluetooth 5.0, in theory there is this way to connect to smart TVs from or other companies that are compatible with the technology. However in this case the maximum sound quality is not guaranteed, and the delay between picture and sound may be more noticeable. You can pair cell phones or other mobile devices to play music or other content normally, in apps like Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn and more.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!