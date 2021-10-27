what-is-body-dysmorphic-disorder?

Have you ever heard of body dysmorphic disorder? The patient is unable to stop thinking about one or more defects or flaws in his appearance, even though it is an apparently small flaw or one that simply cannot be seen by others. In this type of disorder, these physical characteristics end up causing significant anguish and even affect everyday situations.

Cause and symptoms

Don’t be specifically know what causes body dysmorphic disorder. It can result from a combination of problems, such as a family history, brain abnormalities, or negative self-image experiences. The signs and symptoms of body dysmorphic disorder include:

Extreme concern for a physical failure that is unnoticeable to others

Distorted perception that you have a defect in your appearance that makes you ugly or deformed

Distorted perception that others pay attention to negative appearance and mockery

Constant attempts to hide the flaws

Constant comparisons between your appearance and that of others

Perfectionist tendencies

Excessive search for cosmetic and aesthetic procedures

Perceptions about body dysmorphic disorder vary: the person may recognize that their perceptions of failures are excessive, think that they are probably true, or you can find yourself absolutely convinced that they are true. The more convinced a person is of their perception, the more anguish and disturbance they experience. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are common in body dysmorphic disorder.

