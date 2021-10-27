how-to-save-a-page-to-read-without-internet-on-your-cell-phone

Did you know that you can save pages and websites offline to read later on your mobile? This is a solution that already exists in most browsers for Android and iOS smartphones. That way, even without Wi-Fi or mobile data, you can continue reading that article from your favorite technology site, for example.

Want to find out how to save web pages for offline reading on your mobile? Just take a look at this article!

Guys, before you start, it is worth remembering that this path can be different in each browser, ok? So, I’m going to show you how to save pages via Google Chrome (Android | iOS) and Safari (iOS).

Step 1 : when you find a page you want to read later, tap the "three dots" icon " and then select the option "Share";

Step 2: once that’s done, just tap “Print ”;

Step 3: On this page, Google Chrome will save the website as a file offline, then just select the “Save as PDF” option and tap the green “Download” icon. You can find and share this page in your Android files by going to the “Downloads” folder.

Safari

Step 1: In Safari, tap on the “Share” icon to see more options. Once that’s done, tap “Add to reading list”;

: then, tap the “Reading List” icon to find the page you added;

: in your reading list, tap “Edit”;

: finally, just select your page and tap the option “Save offline”;