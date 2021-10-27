spacex-is-valued-at-$100-billion-and-becomes-the-2nd-most-valuable-private-company

After a shared sale of shares of internal investors for US$ 560 each, SpaceX, the company founded by Elon Musk, has just been valued at over US$ 99 billion. The information, however, comes from anonymous sources, as the details of the company’s financial transactions are private. As a result, SpaceX became the second most valued private company in the world, second only to the Chinese company Bytedance, owner of TikTok.

The rise occurred due to SpaceX’s agreement with new and existing investors to sell up to US$ 560 millions in internal actions for an amount approximately % higher than that of the last SpaceX evaluation, in which the company reached US$ 74 billion after selling each share for US$ 560, 74 during the month of February. Thus, SpaceX can be considered a very rare “centicorn” or “hectocorn”, for reaching 99 times the value of a $1 billion unicorn.

The rise in value occurs after SpaceX obtains funds for ambitious projects such as Starship (Image: Reproduction/SpaceX) The company's valuation climb comes after eight hectic months — in less than a year, SpaceX launched the Crew-2 mission, the second operational manned mission with destination to the International Space Station (ISS), with the third due out this weekend. In addition, there was the Inspiration4 mission, which took four civilians on a three-day trip in Earth orbit aboard the Crew Dragon capsule.

Still, SpaceX was chosen by NASA to create the lunar lander that will be used in the Artemis program, which will bring astronauts back to the surface of the Moon — despite this, development of the lander is on hold due to ongoing legal disputes. In parallel, SpaceX continues to develop the Starship vehicle and continues to expand its Starlink satellite constellation.

