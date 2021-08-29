india vs england 4th test: india vs englandmark wood and chris woakes fully fit for 4th test jos buttler to miss 4th test for birth of second child: ENGvIND

London

Fast bowler Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes were on Sunday named in England’s squad for the fourth Test against India after regaining full fitness, while Jos Buttler was included with his wife for the birth of their second child. Can’t play

Woods injured his right shoulder while fielding during the second Test at Lord’s, while Woakes has also recovered from a heel injury that kept him out of international cricket after the one-day series against Pakistan in July.

Woakes played in a domestic T20 team on Friday. In the absence of key players like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, it would be good for the team to include Woakes. In Buttler’s absence, Jonny Bairstow will take over the wicketkeeping responsibility.

Sam Billings has been included as the reserve wicketkeeper. Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood has been dropped from the team. The fourth Test will start from September 2 at The Oval. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

England squad: Joe Root (c, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, David Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Olly Robinson, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.