google-pixel-6-pro-tensor-challenges-iphone-13-pro-max-in-speed-test

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were announced generating high expectations thanks to the SoC developed by the company. An unprecedented integration between software and hardware in the Android environment is expected, as it is the search giant that leads the development of the OS as well.

Google Pixel 6 is compared with Galaxy S13 Ultra in performance test

Google Pixel 6 passes tests and shows average CPU and more powerful Android GPU

6 fun facts about Google searches that you probably didn’t know

Therefore, nothing better than comparing the agility of the new top-of-the-line with an iPhone also recently launched. That’s because Apple has always been praised for the speed of running apps, thanks to full control of the development of their phones and their system, and the result showed the Pixel 6 Pro can touch the fluidity offered by Apple, even competing with a device considerably more expensive as the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The test included tasks in apps like Facebook , Microsoft Word and Excel, camera, photo editor, games like Subway Surfers, and services like Spotify, Amazon and Disney Plus. Photos, image editing, video and document creation were taken, and they all did it all in about two minutes — great mark.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

But the iPhone 12 Pro Max managed to finish the entire cycle in 13 seconds, while Pixel 6 Pro took 5 seconds longer in the total. Minimal difference that for metrics aficionados still shows the superiority of iOS — but which, in practice, reveals perfect systemic fluidity and performance even for intense and mixed tasks in both.

Other curiosity is that, even with “only” 6 GB of RAM, the iPhone 13 Pro Max managed to hold all apps in the background, merit also achieved by Pixel 6 Pro, which has 12 GB. Operating systems handle app management very differently in the background — that’s why iOS does more, even with less.

Google Tensor

For those interested in a camera comparison, those who have already picked up the Pixel 6 Pro point it out as great for photography. But when it comes to video, Apple still seems to lead a bit. It’s worth remembering that Google regularly releases feature update packages for its devices — which can improve the performance of these sensors over the life of the device.

Treated as a new At the moment for Pixels, Google Tensor was created around many expectations: the company pointed out that previous solutions (Snapdragon) did not allow it to achieve some technical goals, which it intends to overcome with the invention.

The breakup, of course, did not please the supplier until then: Qualcomm nudged the Android developer on its Twitter about the idea of ​​creating its own chip. The owner of Snapdragon has, in recent years, observed many of its hitherto partners developing their own SoCs — and that while MediaTek may be taking the lead in the market.

Source: YouTube, WCCFTECH