The Witcher │ Geralt Prepares for Fight in Season Two New Image

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
2
the-witcher-│-geralt-prepares-for-fight-in-season-two-new-image

The long-awaited second season of The Witcher has won a new image that shows the hero Geralt de Rívia preparing for battle , making it clear that the tone of the episodes that hit Netflix in December will put the protagonist in the forefront of the action.

  • Review | The Witcher is an amazing but problematic work for the uninitiated
  • Review Legend of the Wolf │ A delicious new look at the world of The Witcher
  • Photos from Season 2 of The Witcher show the franchise’s iconic enemies

The new photo was released by Empire magazine, which will bring some news about the second season in its December issue that hits newsstands this Thursday (28). In the image, actor Henry Cavill is shown wielding a sword in the snow in front of a castle. It doesn’t seem to be Kaer Morhen’s stronghold, so it’s very likely that it’s some real battle the character will fight in some of the episodes — not least because he seems to be using wizard powers, which only reinforces this hypothesis.

Witch is ready to take a beating this second season (Image: Reproduction/Empire)

  • Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, movie and series catalog that competes with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!

    • And while the image doesn’t reveal much about the context of the battle — our bet is that it will happen in the first episode, which will bring a slightly cruder and cynical version of the story of Beauty and the Beast — it serves both fans to miss the protagonist as to make it clear that Cavill is really the ultimate Geralt.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    And we can prepare to see him as a wizard for a while longer, as Netflix has confirmed that the Season three is on its way even before the second season premieres in streaming. This just shows how satisfied the company is with the hype created around the series and how the world presented by author Andrzej Sapkowski worked so well on the small screen.

    From what was shown until now, this new season will focus precisely on deepening Geralt’s relationship with Ciri (Freya Allan), with the girl being taken to the fortress of Kaer Morhen to be trained by wizards and come to understand her role in the fate of the world. At the same time, a new threat must emerge on the Continent and haunt the protagonists.

    The second season of The Witcher premieres on next day of December. In all, there will be eight episodes and Netflix has already released the title of seven of them, leaving the last one open for considering it a possible spoiler for the plot.

    Source: Empire

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of LAST MINUTE Turkey and England conducted a training flight in Romania – Watch video flash news

    LAST MINUTE Turkey and England conducted a training flight in Romania – Watch video flash news

    August 31, 2021
    Photo of Round 6 | Tennis brand used in series sees demand and online sales explode

    Round 6 | Tennis brand used in series sees demand and online sales explode

    October 8, 2021
    Photo of Pokémon GO: how to create poképarades near home

    Pokémon GO: how to create poképarades near home

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of CT News — Launch of iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip 3 in BR and more!

    CT News — Launch of iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip 3 in BR and more!

    September 14, 2021
    Back to top button