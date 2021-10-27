the-witcher-│-geralt-prepares-for-fight-in-season-two-new-image

The long-awaited second season of The Witcher has won a new image that shows the hero Geralt de Rívia preparing for battle , making it clear that the tone of the episodes that hit Netflix in December will put the protagonist in the forefront of the action.

Review | The Witcher is an amazing but problematic work for the uninitiated

Review Legend of the Wolf │ A delicious new look at the world of The Witcher

Photos from Season 2 of The Witcher show the franchise’s iconic enemies

The new photo was released by Empire magazine, which will bring some news about the second season in its December issue that hits newsstands this Thursday (28). In the image, actor Henry Cavill is shown wielding a sword in the snow in front of a castle. It doesn’t seem to be Kaer Morhen’s stronghold, so it’s very likely that it’s some real battle the character will fight in some of the episodes — not least because he seems to be using wizard powers, which only reinforces this hypothesis.

Witch is ready to take a beating this second season (Image: Reproduction/Empire)

Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,90/month and get free shipping, movie and series catalog that competes with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!