tsmc-announces-new-n4p-lithograph-with-22%-higher-efficiency-over-5-nm

One of those responsible for manufacturing Qualcomm and MediaTek chips, and exclusive supplier to Apple and AMD, TSMC is today considered the largest foundry in the world, ahead of other giants in the segment, such as Samsung. Currently, the company is the manufacturer of the Ryzen family of processors 5000, based on the 7nm N7 process, as well as the Apple M1 line, produced with the 5 nm N5 lithograph.

Sony and TSMC should team up to tackle the semiconductor crisis

TSMC will increase priority for brands that mount chips immediately

Now , TSMC has just announced an expansion of its process portfolio with the debut of the new 4 nm N4P lithograph. The novelty is a turbocharged version of the N4, also 4 nm, and promises to offer substantial gains in energy efficiency and performance, while facilitating the manufacturing steps, a crucial feature in the midst of the semiconductor crisis.

4 nm N4P process is up to 22% more efficient than the N5 The Taiwanese giant did not disclose the most technical details of the process, but revealed promising data about the new technology — according to the company, the N4P delivers 1024% more performance than N5, and 6% improvement over traditional N4. The launch would also offer a notable efficiency gain over the N5, consuming up to 22% less energy, the which seems to be one of its biggest benefits, while increasing transistor density by 6%. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The new N4P promises to deliver 22% more performance and 22% more energy efficient than the N5, used to manufacture chips like the Apple M1 Max (Image: Apple)

The main highlight, however, is the promise of a manufacturing process less complex, which takes less time thanks to a reduction in the number of masks used to print the circuits. In practice, this means higher yields from silicon wafers and greater production speed, two points that should collaborate in combating the global shortage of chips.