leaking-displays-galaxy-a03-with-new-design-and-three-cameras

More details about the Galaxy A11 keep popping up. After a series of certifications in the international market, records indicating its specifications and even official support pages, the latest leak of the device indicates that the model may adopt a different design than expected.

Shared by the Indian leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore, in the images we see the Galaxy A02 with a new set for rear cameras, which aligns the main lenses in an “L” shape and positions the LED flash in the upper right corner of the square block with rounded corners.

(Image: Re production/Sudhanshu Ambhore) The protective cover still confirms details such as the presence of power and volume buttons on the right side, as well as speaker, USB-C connector and headphone jack on the bottom. This ends up reducing expectations for the presence of a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, or even that the device will have this type of biometric, and should be restricted to unlocking by facial recognition. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The design is different than expected for the device, since the Galaxy A03 would just be a more basic version from the already-released Galaxy A03 s, which aligns all three of its rear cameras vertically in a rectangular module. Anyway, this isn’t exactly new for the brand, as Galaxy A000 and Galaxy A11s also bring notable design differences. (Image: Reproduction/Sudhanshu Ambhore) For the front panel, the smartphone would have a screen with a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera, with thin edges on the sides and top and thicker on the bottom. What to expect from Galaxy A03 So far rumors indicate that the Galaxy A03 should be launched with Unisoc SC processor660 The same chipset used in the Moto E6i, in addition to offering 2 GB of RAM with 13 GB and 64 GB of storage. The device must offer you 6.5 inches la with HD+ resolution and 5. battery.03 mAh with simple charging, in addition to having Android 11 (Go Edition) and One interface UI Core. (Image: Reproduction/Sudhanshu Ambhore)

It is expected that the model still has a rear camera of 13 MP and two sensors of 2 MP each, one with macro lens and one for depth.

The announcement of the new Galaxy A03s should happen at any time and new information should come out soon.

