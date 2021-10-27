Leaking displays Galaxy A03 with new design and three cameras
More details about the Galaxy A11 keep popping up. After a series of certifications in the international market, records indicating its specifications and even official support pages, the latest leak of the device indicates that the model may adopt a different design than expected.
Shared by the Indian leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore, in the images we see the Galaxy A02 with a new set for rear cameras, which aligns the main lenses in an “L” shape and positions the LED flash in the upper right corner of the square block with rounded corners.
It is expected that the model still has a rear camera of 13 MP and two sensors of 2 MP each, one with macro lens and one for depth.
The announcement of the new Galaxy A03s should happen at any time and new information should come out soon.
Source: Sudhanshu Ambhore
