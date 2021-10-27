why-is-england-so-concerned-about-pregnant-women-and-covid-vaccines?

When covid-19 became a pandemic, there was still many doubts about what the coronavirus was, its severity, mortality and how to prevent contamination. The same happened in relation to immunization, especially of a specific risk group: pregnant women.

But in some countries, such as England, the vaccination numbers for pregnant women are not yet ideal, with only 50% of them immunized with the two doses in the British country. The reason this is happening, according to specialists, is the lack of information about the safety of vaccines, in addition to the misinformation that circulates on social networks.

Image: Reproduction/Determined/Envato

Currently, there is much evidence to support the benefits of vaccinating pregnant women, but some end up reluctant to receive the doses, considering the immunizing agent as a prohibited drug during pregnancy. However, the risks of developing a severe form of the disease while pregnant are greater, leaving future mothers more vulnerable to suffering respiratory problems, since the immune system is suppressed.

