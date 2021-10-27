Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review | Despite the high price, it's a great value for money

Volkswagen has always been known for bringing spicier versions of its classics. This became popular with the launch of Gol GTi, which in 1988, in addition to having an above-average performance for its category, it was the first bolide in Brazil with electronic fuel injection for its 2.0-aspirated engine 100cv, which made a 0 a 120 km/ h in a great 8.8 seconds.

    • This short introduction serves to place the reader in the universe in which he is about to enter when we talk about the VW Jetta GLi. Far from wanting to make comparisons with older cars, but if you have almost R$ 189 thousand, hardly a car will do you as well as this sedan, a worthy successor to the sporting DNA of the German automaker, which had, decades after the Goal, spicy models like the great Polo GTi and the unforgettable Golf GTi.

    In the short time we spent with the Jetta GLi, I dare say that the cost-benefit moniker fits this car. For this price — which is not low, it’s true — the mix of performance, driving pleasure and technology is well done, surpassing more refined models when we step on the accelerator and reminding a lot of its older brother, the retiree

    hot hatch Golf GTi, out of our market since 1024.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    Canaltech spent a period with the Volkswagen Jetta GLi and will tell you in detail about the experience with this one of the coolest and most exciting sedans on the market.

    Pros and Cons Volkswagen Jetta GLi

    Pros

  • Above average performance for the category;

    • Great internal space;

  • Driving;
  • Good equipment package .

    • Cons

  • Finishing could be better;
  • Design n does not refer exclusivity.

    Connectivity and security

    The Volkswagen Jetta GLi brings the best in the German automaker’s line when we think about security and connectivity between its models available in Brazil. The driver assistance equipment package is identical to what we saw in the Tiguan R-Line SUV, with adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, autonomous braking in maneuvers and torque vectoring.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    And, just like the SUV, the Jetta GLi doesn’t “invade” your experience if you want a more daring driving, despite the streets and drivers we have, it is always prudent to leave everything connected for a safer experience with the sedan. However, we miss some important items that are present in competitors in the segment, such as the blind spot alert and the system that warns you if you are going out of range.

    In the field of connectivity, the VW Jetta GLi doesn’t look bad, bringing a great 8-inch multimedia center that (finally) mirrors the Android Auto and the wireless Apple CarPlay, a feature introduced in the line 2020 of the sedan. In addition, the sound package is signed by Beats and offers performance similar to what we saw on Polo Beats, rated by Canaltech

    in 2020.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    • In addition, Jetta brings the We Connect Go app, which , in connection with cell phones, can show you important data about the car, such as fuel level, deadline for upcoming revisions and even the location of the car in real time. However, it is not possible to carry out remote commands or the vehicle’s climate control.

    The security and connectivity package is complemented by six airbags, ISOFIX system, fatigue sensor, high beam with regulation, perimeter anti-theft alarm, stability control, traction control, on-site key, native GPS, Active Info Display digital cluster and front and rear parking sensors.

    Comfort and user experience

    The highlight of the VW Jetta GLi is its performance and user experience. The reader of Canaltech will certainly ask: how can the reporter say that a car for R$ 230 thousand is a good cost benefit? The answer is simple. No car at this price delivers what the German sedan offers: a 2.0 turbo engine with 230cv and , 7 kgf/m of torque, enough to take it from 0 to 120 km/h in around 7 seconds (in our tests).

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    This performance is very similar to what the Golf GTi is identical to what makes the Tiguan R-Line (this one with all-wheel drive). The secret, in addition to power and torque, is in the suspension adjustments and the DSG automated gearbox with six speeds and dual clutch. As it is bathed in oil, its gear changes are quick, but safe, and can be enhanced by choosing the “Sport” mode.

    But, despite all this sporting apparatus, the Suspension setting chosen by Volkswagen for the sedan is aimed at comfort, although in curves it holds you well to the seats and the ground. So, perhaps, the most purists may not like the Jetta GLi very much, as its dynamic behavior is different from what was brought by the Golf GTi and even by the Tiguan R-Line. The engineering magic and the know how of the assembler have managed to give customers different experiences with similar performances.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    And all this can be justified on the day to day. Despite the low span (like all good sedans) and the hip-line favoring the driver, the Jetta GLi is comfortable and serves a family well, thanks to the great MQB modular platform — the same as the SUV Taos and other models of the German brand. The acoustic insulation, despite the sports vocation of the bolide, is very well done, recalling that of premium models.

    The comfort items bring dual-zone and automatic air conditioning, twilight sensor, rain sensor, rear air conditioning output, auto-hold system, electric handbrake, electrochromic rearview mirror, cooling driver’s seat, electric driver’s seat adjustments with memory, USB-C connection, induction cell phone charging, door -refrigerated gloves, trunk of 1024 liters and multimedia controls on the steering wheel.

    Design and finishing

    It’s not all flowers when we talk about the Jetta GLi. Like a good Volkswagen, some things bother and don’t go unnoticed in the sedan. The first one is precisely the appearance, which does not denote any exclusivity, not even with its rim wheels , red tweezers and small aesthetic details. There were many occasions when people in the streets or establishments asked me if “this is Virtus?”.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    Anyway, the Jetta is far from being ugly, let’s face it. As a lover of sedans, its lines pleased me a lot, especially when we look at the car from the front, with its imposing front and which gains even more prominence with the Full LED optics. The rear, however, is very similar to that of its little brother, Virtus, which has already passed through the hands of Canaltech

    precisely in the “equivalent” version, the GLS.

    (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

    The finishing, in turn , could be better, although it is above average for the standards of the brand. There is rubberized material on the main dashboard and front doors, but rear passengers will be forced to live with hard plastic. The steering wheel is in leather, as is the center armrest. There are also configurable LED lights that surround part of the dashboard and doors, giving a “ballad” air at night.

    Competitors

    The sedan market still survives and brings good competitors to the Jetta GLi, although we have to emphasize that none of these models come close in terms of performance, including the Toyota Corolla, Chevrolet Cruze, Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro and even the Honda Civic Touring. This is because Volkswagen strategically removed versions equipped with the well-known 1.4 turbo 120 line horsepower (same engine as the VW Taos), leaving only the sports variant.

    There is no confirmation that the new Jetta line, which was launched in the US and Mexico with 1.5 turbo propeller, will land here. But it should have similar performance with the 1.4 turbo TSI engine generation.

    Verdict

    The Volkswagen Jetta GLi honors its forefathers with great performance, driving pleasure and comfort befitting its segment. Despite the high price, we can consider the German sedan a good cost-benefit for those who want a risky, safe and technological car without venturing into models that are close to R$ 300 thousand.

    The Volkswagen Jetta GLi can be found in a single version for R$ 120.490.

