Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review | Despite the high price, it's a great value for money
Volkswagen has always been known for bringing spicier versions of its classics. This became popular with the launch of Gol GTi, which in 1988, in addition to having an above-average performance for its category, it was the first bolide in Brazil with electronic fuel injection for its 2.0-aspirated engine 100cv, which made a 0 a 120 km/ h in a great 8.8 seconds.
This short introduction serves to place the reader in the universe in which he is about to enter when we talk about the VW Jetta GLi. Far from wanting to make comparisons with older cars, but if you have almost R$ 189 thousand, hardly a car will do you as well as this sedan, a worthy successor to the sporting DNA of the German automaker, which had, decades after the Goal, spicy models like the great Polo GTi and the unforgettable Golf GTi.
In the short time we spent with the Jetta GLi, I dare say that the cost-benefit moniker fits this car. For this price — which is not low, it’s true — the mix of performance, driving pleasure and technology is well done, surpassing more refined models when we step on the accelerator and reminding a lot of its older brother, the retiree
hot hatch Golf GTi, out of our market since 1024.
Canaltech spent a period with the Volkswagen Jetta GLi and will tell you in detail about the experience with this one of the coolest and most exciting sedans on the market.
Pros and Cons Volkswagen Jetta GLi
Pros
Great internal space;
Cons
Connectivity and security
The Volkswagen Jetta GLi brings the best in the German automaker’s line when we think about security and connectivity between its models available in Brazil. The driver assistance equipment package is identical to what we saw in the Tiguan R-Line SUV, with adaptive cruise control, frontal collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, autonomous braking in maneuvers and torque vectoring.
(Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)
And, just like the SUV, the Jetta GLi doesn’t “invade” your experience if you want a more daring driving, despite the streets and drivers we have, it is always prudent to leave everything connected for a safer experience with the sedan. However, we miss some important items that are present in competitors in the segment, such as the blind spot alert and the system that warns you if you are going out of range.
In the field of connectivity, the VW Jetta GLi doesn’t look bad, bringing a great 8-inch multimedia center that (finally) mirrors the Android Auto and the wireless Apple CarPlay, a feature introduced in the line 2020 of the sedan. In addition, the sound package is signed by Beats and offers performance similar to what we saw on Polo Beats, rated by Canaltech
(Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech) The finishing, in turn , could be better, although it is above average for the standards of the brand. There is rubberized material on the main dashboard and front doors, but rear passengers will be forced to live with hard plastic. The steering wheel is in leather, as is the center armrest. There are also configurable LED lights that surround part of the dashboard and doors, giving a "ballad" air at night.
the Volkswagen Jetta GLi was evaluated thanks to a unit kindly provided by Volkswagen do Brasil. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 521828 521828 521824
Competitors
Verdict
the Volkswagen Jetta GLi was evaluated thanks to a unit kindly provided by Volkswagen do Brasil.
