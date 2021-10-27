samsung-highlights-one-ui-4-news-in-new-videos

Since yesterday (26), One UI 4 is no longer a secret of Samsung: The company finally formally introduced the operating system at the Samsung Developer Conference. Android’s new custom interface 12 embraces Dynamic Colors, refines widgets and, of course, introduces a host of new features on branded smartphones — and (apparently) all of them were demonstrated in two videos.

The One UI 4 is another advancement in Samsung’s custom interface, which basically follows the steps established by Google, but with characteristic brushstrokes from the South Korean manufacturer, especially in the design. All features present on Android 12 root (presented during Google I/O 2021) are here, including the improved privacy mechanisms and new details for widgets.