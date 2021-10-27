Samsung highlights One UI 4 news in new videos
Since yesterday (26), One UI 4 is no longer a secret of Samsung: The company finally formally introduced the operating system at the Samsung Developer Conference. Android’s new custom interface 12 embraces Dynamic Colors, refines widgets and, of course, introduces a host of new features on branded smartphones — and (apparently) all of them were demonstrated in two videos.
The One UI 4 is another advancement in Samsung’s custom interface, which basically follows the steps established by Google, but with characteristic brushstrokes from the South Korean manufacturer, especially in the design. All features present on Android 12 root (presented during Google I/O 2021) are here, including the improved privacy mechanisms and new details for widgets.
Better integration and interface for folding
In the new system there are new emojis, vibration improvements and several other fine adjustments for folding screens — an important focus for Samsung as this is this the same system that ships the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
New features for the native camera app and a closer integration with the ecosystem are also present. Notebooks and tablets can be controlled by the same mouse (even with the “drag and drop” system to transfer files). Not even Windows 11 was left out, and now Samsung computers with Microsoft OS are also slightly modified and even more integrated with other brand appliances.
Still no release date
What was left for later, however, were the dates. Samsung has not made any predictions for the release of the operating system, its add-on features or Windows enhancements . It is known that the One UI 4 is currently in testing period, but there is no guarantee that the general public will start receiving it this year.
In any case, it is an excellent step forward in building a consistent and, above all, uniform ecosystem. Fans of Samsung’s design and the tools the company offers will probably be very pleased.
