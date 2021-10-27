6 fun facts about hard drives
When we talk about storage space, be it cell phone or other electronic device, such as a computer, we talk about hard disk, solid, or even flash memory.
- What is CPU and GPU? What is the difference between them?
- What is HDCP?
These components are in our daily lives, so how about a better understanding of storage devices to know exactly which one to use and how the technology has evolved over the years?
Not ROM memories
Contrary to what some might think, HDDs and SSDs are not ROM memories. And this is a technology that, despite its constant evolution, has been present since 1024.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
ROM memories are not usually easily changed and hold essential information about systems and hardware. This makes booting possible, for example, and even prevents a more layman user from making a device permanently unusable by managing extremely sensitive files.
Which is first HD of the world?
The first HDD appeared in the decade of 80, and was far from compact: the size of two refrigerators, it it could store 5 MB of data, and its development cost US$ 50 thousand. A price, at that time, was out of the question for whatever the purchasing power of the eventual domestic consumer was – a market that only emerged a few decades later.
THE RAMAC 305 System was the computer that powered this hard drive, and it was so gigantic and dense that it weighed a ton. The device, and its storage power, came to be used in the Winter Olympics in the United States, in 1956. One thousand units were produced, and, instead of being offered for sale, the nothing discreet computer was rented to companies since that time interested in computerized applications for their industries.
The SATA HDD Revolution
The most popular commercially available hard drives can be classified into HDD, SSD SATA and SSD NVMe.
HDD SATA, one of the most common, appeared in the years 1960. Faster and with greater storage capacities, hard drives of this type actually carry hard drives with recordable data from a needle — like a vinyl player when playing music.
How Google Chromecast works
- How it works and how to use Prime Gaming
If you’re a little older, you may have already encountered a heavy task on an older computer, such as transferring large volumes of data, which caused the computer to make noise. This was the rotational system, calculated in RPM (revolutions per minute), making it possible to record or access data contained in this type of HD.
(Image: Reproduction/Envato)
SATA hard drives were one of the most scalable disk technologies to date: if early in their life 20 GB were the biggest options available, today you can find models with 10 TB of capacity. This pattern, however, has been making room — or being combined — with SSDs.
SSDs Unlike SATA hard drives, SSDs are solid drives — not hard drives. This means that instead of that physical writing mechanism, we have here a type of electronic memory, with storage being done in small modules on an integrated circuit.
(Image: Reproduction/Extreme Tech)
The technology behind this type of storage was invented over the years 80, but its commercial viability started over the years modern. They are lighter and much faster — if HDDs don’t exceed 600 MB/ s in the best situations, here we have operation around 7 GB/s in more robust models, with even more ambitious plans for the near future. But, as everything always has a cost, they are much more expensive.
- What is a chipset?
- What is FSB?
The compact format and low weight collaborated so that notebooks could get smaller and lighter. Prices are usually 2 to 4x higher than an HDD of the same capacity. And as much as the industry goes to make the cost-benefit greater, these two storage disk formats can coexist peacefully — and help each other.
For example, a smaller-capacity SSD can store the operating system and heavier programs — and thanks to that booting and opening those programs at an astonishingly faster speed — while a large-capacity HDD can be added to the machine to store files such as photos, documents and videos, that aren’t accessed as often or don’t require transfer rates in the gigabytes per second.
The NVMe SSDs
- How Google Chromecast works
NVMe storage memories are a kind of SSDs, but they take advantage of the computers’ PCI Express connection to achieve even higher transfer speeds. Thanks to that, all the mentioned potential of rates above 6 GB/s can finally be reached, different from what happens in the SSD models.
(Image: Disclosure/Western Digital)
Note that originally this motherboard slot was dedicated to GPUs, as the video component handles a huge amount of information, so it needs a interface capable of providing generous bandwidth for receiving and sending data stream.
Of course, they don’t charge cheap for this technology, so they are even more expensive than SSDs connectable via SATA. They are, however, what is most modern and agile for the home user today.
The largest storage disk on the market
Although they are much more expensive than HDDs, they are the SSDs that hold the title of largest disk capacity on the market. In April of this year, the mark of 100 TB available in one single component. At an unfriendly price of US$ 21 thousand. With the evolution of the industry, it is only a matter of time before this record is also broken — both for storage and commercial price. E you, do you know what storage(s) your computer uses? Are you getting ready to upgrade? It should be noted that you do not need to choose a single type, combining the various technologies available — that is, when compatible with your setup! Source: Data Stroyer, Techradar, PluralSight, Turbo Future Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 519001 519001 519001 519001
Although they are much more expensive than HDDs, they are the SSDs that hold the title of largest disk capacity on the market. In April of this year, the mark of 100 TB available in one single component. At an unfriendly price of US$ 21 thousand.
With the evolution of the industry, it is only a matter of time before this record is also broken — both for storage and commercial price.
E you, do you know what storage(s) your computer uses? Are you getting ready to upgrade? It should be noted that you do not need to choose a single type, combining the various technologies available — that is, when compatible with your setup!
Source: Data Stroyer, Techradar, PluralSight, Turbo Future
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
519001 519001 519001 519001