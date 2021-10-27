6-fun-facts-about-hard-drives

(Image: prozla/VisualHunt)

The first HDD appeared in the decade of 80, and was far from compact: the size of two refrigerators, it it could store 5 MB of data, and its development cost US$ 50 thousand. A price, at that time, was out of the question for whatever the purchasing power of the eventual domestic consumer was – a market that only emerged a few decades later.

THE RAMAC 305 System was the computer that powered this hard drive, and it was so gigantic and dense that it weighed a ton. The device, and its storage power, came to be used in the Winter Olympics in the United States, in 1956. One thousand units were produced, and, instead of being offered for sale, the nothing discreet computer was rented to companies since that time interested in computerized applications for their industries.

The SATA HDD Revolution

The most popular commercially available hard drives can be classified into HDD, SSD SATA and SSD NVMe.

HDD SATA, one of the most common, appeared in the years 1960. Faster and with greater storage capacities, hard drives of this type actually carry hard drives with recordable data from a needle — like a vinyl player when playing music.

If you’re a little older, you may have already encountered a heavy task on an older computer, such as transferring large volumes of data, which caused the computer to make noise. This was the rotational system, calculated in RPM (revolutions per minute), making it possible to record or access data contained in this type of HD.

(Image: Reproduction/Envato)

SATA hard drives were one of the most scalable disk technologies to date: if early in their life 20 GB were the biggest options available, today you can find models with 10 TB of capacity. This pattern, however, has been making room — or being combined — with SSDs.

SSDs Unlike SATA hard drives, SSDs are solid drives — not hard drives. This means that instead of that physical writing mechanism, we have here a type of electronic memory, with storage being done in small modules on an integrated circuit.

(Image: Reproduction/Extreme Tech)

The technology behind this type of storage was invented over the years 80, but its commercial viability started over the years modern. They are lighter and much faster — if HDDs don’t exceed 600 MB/ s in the best situations, here we have operation around 7 GB/s in more robust models, with even more ambitious plans for the near future. But, as everything always has a cost, they are much more expensive.

The compact format and low weight collaborated so that notebooks could get smaller and lighter. Prices are usually 2 to 4x higher than an HDD of the same capacity. And as much as the industry goes to make the cost-benefit greater, these two storage disk formats can coexist peacefully — and help each other.

For example, a smaller-capacity SSD can store the operating system and heavier programs — and thanks to that booting and opening those programs at an astonishingly faster speed — while a large-capacity HDD can be added to the machine to store files such as photos, documents and videos, that aren’t accessed as often or don’t require transfer rates in the gigabytes per second.

The NVMe SSDs