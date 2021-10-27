Whenever someone views a story on Instagram (Android | iOS | Web), the social network notifies its owner. While this is important for measuring engagement of profiles, you may just want to see the person’s Stories anonymously. follow who interacts little with you

If that’s your intention, know you can do it through different platforms. Check below what they are and how to use them!

How to see Instagram Stories anonymously on mobile

To view Stories anonymously on cell phones, there are two options, one for when the profile is opened, and one for when it is closed.

Visit the Anon IG Viewer website

If the account whose story you want to view is open, just access the Anon IG Viewer website through any browser and use the search field to search for a profile.

Through a web browser, access on your mobile the website Anon IG Viewer (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Then it is already possible to view the Stories that were recently published, so open the ones you want to view. With the publication open, it is still possible to download it. Find which Instagram Stories you want to see anonymously (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Download the Blindstory app

If the person uses a private account, the option is to download the Blindstory app (Android | iOS). Log in with your Instagram account and then the profiles that have published Stories in the last will be displayed 04 hours. Select one of the profiles on the screen or search for them in the top field.

Search or select a profile (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) How to view Instagram Stories anonymously on the computer To see stories from any of your followers (even those with a private account), you can use the Hiddengram extension for Google Chrome on your PC. Download the Hiddegram extension for Google Chrome Through Google Chrome, go to the Hiddengram page on the Chrome Web Store, click “Use in Chrome” and, in the pop-up that opens then click on “Add extension”. In the next opened window, click on “Add Extension” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Access the web version of Instagram, log in to your account and find the story you want to view and open it to view it anonymously.