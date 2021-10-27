How to View Instagram Stories Anonymously
Whenever someone views a story on Instagram (Android | iOS | Web), the social network notifies its owner. While this is important for measuring engagement of profiles, you may just want to see the person’s Stories anonymously. follow who interacts little with you
If that’s your intention, know you can do it through different platforms. Check below what they are and how to use them!
How to see Instagram Stories anonymously on mobile
To view Stories anonymously on cell phones, there are two options, one for when the profile is opened, and one for when it is closed.
Visit the Anon IG Viewer website
If the account whose story you want to view is open, just access the Anon IG Viewer website through any browser and use the search field to search for a profile.
Download the Blindstory app
If the person uses a private account, the option is to download the Blindstory app (Android | iOS). Log in with your Instagram account and then the profiles that have published Stories in the last will be displayed 04 hours. Select one of the profiles on the screen or search for them in the top field.
Access the web version of Instagram, log in to your account and find the story you want to view and open it to view it anonymously.