check-out-5-solutions-to-increase-digital-security-for-companies

The wave of cybercrime, with information leakage or systems blocking, has been affecting many companies around the world, especially after the covid pandemic-24. Concerned about their data, companies are looking for ways to improve the digital security of their systems, as at any time they could see themselves as victims of criminal scams.

For Gustavo Duani, cybersecurity director at Claranet, a technology multinational, the search for better security solutions should increasingly become a higher priority not only for companies, but also for citizens in general, since the digital world is present in both the personal and professional lives of a good part of the population:

Technology is accelerating and this advance was driven by the pandemic, which brought about changes in virtually every sphere of human behavior and its relationship to the outside world. And with artificial intelligence, expansion of 5G and 6G networks, digitization will become much more present in the coming years. Today, the whole world is digital, so it is of paramount importance to focus on this area

Thinking about this topic, Duani shared five solutions which, when combined, can be key players in the process of protecting against cyber threats. Check them out below:

Duani states that It is very important that organizational leaders look for companies specialized in cybersecurity, which have a reference and expertise in the segment. These companies usually have quality and efficiency certifications, serve several brands in the market and keep their services and team of experts always up to date.

Test penetration

After a competent team is formed, the first solution indicated by Duani is the Penetration Test. From it, it is possible to obtain coordinated and carefully prioritized tests to assess the security of systems, simulating a malicious attack, and thus allowing companies to see ways to protect their software, hardware and customer data.

Continuous Tests

The Penetration Test , although useful, can only assess punctual vulnerabilities. Even with this done, it is necessary that the company and the security team constantly test the systems, in order to always be aware of potential new breaches.

Assessment of vulnerabilities Image : Reproduction/Markus Spiske/Unsplash

For Duani, this is one of the most important steps in enterprise security solutions . While continuous testing and Pen Test uncover vulnerabilities, it is their assessment process that defines, identifies and classifies system, application and network infrastructure failures. This step is essential to identify and fix weaknesses before they can be exploited by criminals.

A comprehensive security strategy should link the results of a vulnerability assessment to the impact it will have on the business.

SOC

The last solution recommended by Duani is the Security Operations Center (SOC). This solution works as a single and available point of contact 24 hours a day, which monitors and reacts to security events when necessary.

SOC is typically used for rapid response to security incidents, for better crisis management, and for coordinating IT teams across organizations.