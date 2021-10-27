holding-sneeze-is-bad?-check-out-5-fun-facts-about-sneezing!

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania reported in the midst of a study published in the Journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology that, from time to time, we need to “reset” our nasal cavity , and that’s exactly what we do when we sneeze. The study found that the hair cells of the nasal mucosa are reconfigured when we sneeze, reactivating the entire internal environment of our nose.

(Image: leungchopan/envato)

Why does the sneeze make a noise?

From the experts’ point of view, the noise made when sneezing is the result of air escaping from the mouth or nose. Generally, the more air you take in, the louder the sneeze. Just like closing your eyes, breathing in before a sneeze is largely a reflex, but one that can also be consciously controlled.

And finally: is holding back the sneeze harmful? In this study, scientists claim that arresting the sneeze greatly increases the pressure within the respiratory system to a level of about 5 to 24 times that caused by the sneeze itself. Experts say that maintaining this additional pressure within the body can cause potential injury, which can be serious. Some of these injuries include:

Ruptured eardrum

Ear infection

Blood vessels damaged in the eyes, nose or eardrums

Diaphragm injury

Throat damage

Broken ribs

The conclusion is that, the best thing is not to hold back!

Source: Healthline, The Conversation, The Healthy