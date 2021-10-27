Holding sneeze is bad? Check out 5 fun facts about sneezing!
Our body makes us sneeze when it feels there is something in our nose that shouldn’t be there, which can include bacteria, dirt, dust, mold, smoke, etc. Therefore, sneezing helps to prevent illness. But we do not always find ourselves in an environment conducive to this. In a crowded place, for example, it’s common to be tempted to hold back a sneeze. But is holding back the sneeze bad? With that in mind, we’ve separated five curiosities about the act of sneezing.
How fast is the sneeze?
Have you ever stopped to think about how fast the sneeze is Can be? According to expert estimates, the velocity of the air expelled during the sneeze can reach up to 160 km/h. And it is precisely because of this speed (and, of course, and the amount of microorganisms present in the mucus) that many diseases are transmitted by sneezing, including the flu, covid and the common cold.
It is possible to sneeze without closing your eyes
Despite the popular myth that sneezing with your eyes open makes them pop out , it is actually possible to keep your eyes open when sneezing. The real point is that closing your eyes during a sneeze is an autonomous reflex. This means the body does this unconsciously. Scientists believe that people close their eyes when they sneeze to make it less likely that germs will get into them. Therefore, it is possible to fight this reflex and intentionally keep your eyes open, but the recommendation is to keep them closed, to prevent the germs expelled in the sneeze from reaching the eyes.
Sneeze “reset settings” from the nose
Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania reported in the midst of a study published in the Journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology that, from time to time, we need to “reset” our nasal cavity , and that’s exactly what we do when we sneeze. The study found that the hair cells of the nasal mucosa are reconfigured when we sneeze, reactivating the entire internal environment of our nose.
Why does the sneeze make a noise?
From the experts’ point of view, the noise made when sneezing is the result of air escaping from the mouth or nose. Generally, the more air you take in, the louder the sneeze. Just like closing your eyes, breathing in before a sneeze is largely a reflex, but one that can also be consciously controlled.
And finally: is holding back the sneeze harmful? In this study, scientists claim that arresting the sneeze greatly increases the pressure within the respiratory system to a level of about 5 to 24 times that caused by the sneeze itself. Experts say that maintaining this additional pressure within the body can cause potential injury, which can be serious. Some of these injuries include:
The conclusion is that, the best thing is not to hold back!
