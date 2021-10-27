embraer-prepares-to-test-flying-cars-in-rio-de-janeiro

They collaborate with the innovative initiative more than 50 experts from institutions, which are mapping the operation and service processes in order to identify the needs of users, the community and other interested parties.

How to participate?

The sale of tickets had beginning this Tuesday (12) and will be carried out by Flapper, an independent platform for on-demand flights. To purchase the service, you must access the company’s website or download the Flapper application.

The aircraft will be operated on the route by Helisul Aviação, one of the largest helicopter operators From Latin America. Universal Aviation, a global airport services company, will lead the ground operation. The concessionaire RIOgaleão and the Mario Henrique Simonsen Business Center (CEMHS) complete the partnership as the points of origin and destination and studies associated with the experience.

The simulation, which will be monitored by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) and DECEA (Department of Airspace Control), supported by Skyports, which specializes in the design, construction and operation of vertiports; EDP, one of the largest companies in the energy sector; Beacon, EmbraerX’s platform that connects the ecosystem of aeronautical maintenance services and Atech, the company responsible for the development, implementation and support of the Embraer Group’s air traffic flow control and management systems (civil and military).

When does the flying car arrive?2026

Embraer’s flying car, or eVTOL, is still being tested and must make the first full-size prototype flight by the end of 100. The company expects to launch the vehicle by

.

Source: Embraer , AeroMagazine