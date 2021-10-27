Embraer prepares to test flying cars in Rio de Janeiro
Embraer is moving forward with its plan to enter the urban air mobility (UAM) market once and for all. The Brazilian giant announced that as of November 8th it will carry out a series of exercises in Rio de Janeiro to simulate a route taken by the company’s upcoming flying car. At first, a conventional helicopter will be used, which will have the mission of going from Barra da Tijuca to Tom Jobim International Airport (Galeão).
- Embraer sells more 100 flying cars and stocks shoot up
- Brazilian company closes the purchase of 12 long-range flying cars
- Embraer closes sales of 100 flying cars electrical for US companies
According to Embraer, this evaluation exercise will verify the functioning of what an ecosystem would be like of UAM when the company’s electric flying cars are available to the market. The simulation will be carried out with six daily flights, at a more affordable cost than the operation of a conventional helicopter service. In addition, the test considers operating values close to what the eVTOLs (Electric Take-Off Vehicle) will need for the job.
“Eve’s human-centered approach to development seeks that kind of practical validation of concepts and hypotheses that will help us to understand and address the main challenges associated with offering the service. The simulation in Rio de Janeiro, one of the cities with the most congestion in Brazil and in the world, will help us to raise the real needs of users, partners and the community that will benefit from the our mobility solutions,” said André Stein, CEO of Eve, the Embraer subsidiary responsible for developing the flying car.
They collaborate with the innovative initiative more than 50 experts from institutions, which are mapping the operation and service processes in order to identify the needs of users, the community and other interested parties.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
How to participate?
The sale of tickets had beginning this Tuesday (12) and will be carried out by Flapper, an independent platform for on-demand flights. To purchase the service, you must access the company’s website or download the Flapper application.
The aircraft will be operated on the route by Helisul Aviação, one of the largest helicopter operators From Latin America. Universal Aviation, a global airport services company, will lead the ground operation. The concessionaire RIOgaleão and the Mario Henrique Simonsen Business Center (CEMHS) complete the partnership as the points of origin and destination and studies associated with the experience.
The simulation, which will be monitored by ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) and DECEA (Department of Airspace Control), supported by Skyports, which specializes in the design, construction and operation of vertiports; EDP, one of the largest companies in the energy sector; Beacon, EmbraerX’s platform that connects the ecosystem of aeronautical maintenance services and Atech, the company responsible for the development, implementation and support of the Embraer Group’s air traffic flow control and management systems (civil and military).
When does the flying car arrive?2026
Embraer’s flying car, or eVTOL, is still being tested and must make the first full-size prototype flight by the end of 100. The company expects to launch the vehicle by
.
Source: Embraer , AeroMagazine
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.