poco-m4-pro-5g-passes-benchmark-test-with-mediatek-processor

Poco is a brand of the Xiaomi group, which like Redmi has a certain focus on cost-effective devices. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is its cheapest model to support 5G networks, and rumors citing its successor are already starting to appear.

The supposed Poco M4 Pro now showed up in a test on Geekbench under the model code 21091116AC, having its details revealed. According to the test, the device must be presented with a MediaTek Dimensity processor 660, the same found in the current model. Here, it appears with 8 GB of RAM, but it is possible that there is a variant with 6 GB of RAM for a more attractive price. Finally, it is running Android 12 as an operating system, even with Android 12 already available to the public.