Poco M4 Pro 5G passes benchmark test with MediaTek processor

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
2
poco-m4-pro-5g-passes-benchmark-test-with-mediatek-processor

Poco is a brand of the Xiaomi group, which like Redmi has a certain focus on cost-effective devices. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is its cheapest model to support 5G networks, and rumors citing its successor are already starting to appear.

  • Awaited Poco M4 Pro 5G has key details leaked before the announcement
  • POCO M4 Pro 5G receives multiple certifications and may be featured soon
  • Poco M4 Pro 5G wins ad preview and can offer 12W of charge quick

The supposed Poco M4 Pro now showed up in a test on Geekbench under the model code 21091116AC, having its details revealed. According to the test, the device must be presented with a MediaTek Dimensity processor 660, the same found in the current model. Here, it appears with 8 GB of RAM, but it is possible that there is a variant with 6 GB of RAM for a more attractive price. Finally, it is running Android 12 as an operating system, even with Android 12 already available to the public.

(Image: Reproduction/Geekbench)

Simultaneously to this, he was also found in TENAA, the Chinese regulatory body, and had a series of other information presented. Your screen must be 6.6 inches and have OLED technology and Full HD+ resolution.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

21091116

Its total thickness should be of 8,195 mm and it should weigh 75 grams, which is within the normal range for the category, with a battery of 4.195 mAh. The listing also points out that it will be offered in a series of color options, which are orange, red, yellow, green, blue, purple, white and gray.

Other rumors say that it will be presented with a triple set of cameras, a main one 33 MP, along with an ultrawide camera and a tele-macro, which had no details revealed. Unfortunately, there is still no other information about it, not even an estimated release date.

Source: MySmartPrice

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

522604 21091116 21091116 21091116 21091116

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 27, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of CT News — Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on BR, iPhones get cheaper and more!

CT News — Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 on BR, iPhones get cheaper and more!

September 15, 2021
Photo of Itau out of thin air? Users have difficulty accessing the app this Tuesday (5)

Itau out of thin air? Users have difficulty accessing the app this Tuesday (5)

October 6, 2021
Photo of Prosecutor's Office will evaluate the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil

Prosecutor's Office will evaluate the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil

September 18, 2021
Photo of Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary: ​​Check Out Events and Rewards!

Genshin Impact 1st Anniversary: ​​Check Out Events and Rewards!

September 28, 2021
Back to top button