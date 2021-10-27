How to set password on iPhone

As practical as it is to take your iPhone in your hands and start using it, without having to unlock a password, unfortunately, this method of use is definitely not secure or recommended.

    • Quite the contrary, thinking not only about your personal information and confidential data that you probably have on your device, there is also the issue of banking and finance applications, which practically require password protection for use on a mobile device.

    • So check out the tutorial ab Here is how simple it is to add a lock password on your iPhone.

    Step 1:

    in your iPhone Settings, enter the option “Face ID and Code”.

    Go to Settings > Face ID and Code. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    On the next screen, scroll down and find the option “Enable Code”.

    Click to activate a code on your iPhone. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    Before entering a password to unlock your iPhone, click on “Code Options”.

    Click on “Code Options”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    Select which type of lock code you want to use — you can apply a simple 4-digit code, 6 numerals, or alphanumeric, using both letters and numbers.

    Select which type of code you want to use. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    When selecting your iPhone lock password, you will need to enter it twice.

    Enter and confirm the lock password. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    With a lock password set on your iPhone, confirm that the “Show Code” option is selected for “Immediately “. This way, as soon as your device is locked, the password will be immediately requested.

    Confirm that your iPhone will prompt the password immediately after locked. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

