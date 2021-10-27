how-to-set-password-on-iphone

As practical as it is to take your iPhone in your hands and start using it, without having to unlock a password, unfortunately, this method of use is definitely not secure or recommended.

How to put password on iPhone Notes

How to protect documents with password on iPhone, iPad and Mac

How to lock your carrier’s chip on iPhone with password

Quite the contrary, thinking not only about your personal information and confidential data that you probably have on your device, there is also the issue of banking and finance applications, which practically require password protection for use on a mobile device.

How to lock photos with a passcode on iPhone

How to change your Apple ID password (iPhone and iPad)

How to enable 2-step authentication on iPhone or iPad

So check out the tutorial ab Here is how simple it is to add a lock password on your iPhone.