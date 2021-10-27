Native Union Launches AirPod Socks to Celebrate iPod's 20th Anniversary
Last weekend the iPod celebrated 20 years since its launch, a product that revolutionized the way to consume music and took Apple to a new level. Inspired by the classic protective socks for the iPod, Native Union presents its version of the accessory, but now for the AirPods.
Similar to Apple’s original socks for the iPod (iPod Socks), Native Union socks arrive under the name AirPods Beanies and are sold in a package with four options of pastel and less vibrant colors: Glacier (grey), Peach (pear-orange), Indigo (purple) and Sage (grey-green).