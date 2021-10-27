Native Union Launches AirPod Socks to Celebrate iPod's 20th Anniversary

Last weekend the iPod celebrated 20 years since its launch, a product that revolutionized the way to consume music and took Apple to a new level. Inspired by the classic protective socks for the iPod, Native Union presents its version of the accessory, but now for the AirPods.

Similar to Apple’s original socks for the iPod (iPod Socks), Native Union socks arrive under the name AirPods Beanies and are sold in a package with four options of pastel and less vibrant colors: Glacier (grey), Peach (pear-orange), Indigo (purple) and Sage (grey-green).

(Image: Reproduction/Native Union)

Offering stylish protection to AirPods, the accessory allows users to put on any version of the headphones within half, whether it’s the first- or second-generation AirPods, the AirPods Pro, or the latest third-generation AirPods generation with new design.

AirPods Beanies are made with material 20% recycled and does not prevent AirPods from being recharged wirelessly: just position the case in the center of the charging base.

Apple design book has dedicated part for iPod protection socks (Image: Apple/NativeUnion)

As stated before, the creation of the Beanies Protective Socks comes directly from the original Apple accessory, which offered the same style and protection to iPods in six more vibrant color options: purple, pink, green, gray, orange and blue.

“Our latest product is a tribute to one of the creations that inspired our teams and the community 09th anniversary of the passing of visionary Steve Jobs”, writes Native Union on its official website. “But even more, it’s a fun way for us to share and connect with our community around a collective memory of simpler days.”

Price and Availability

The pack of four AirPods Beanies is sold in the United States by US $ 10 (BRL 111 in direct conversion). Brazilian users can purchase the package for R$ 120 on the official website with shipping to Brazil, of course.

Or at least they could

, since the protective socks are already exhausted. The stock is expected to be renewed in a few days.

Source: Native Union

