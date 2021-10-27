five-tips-to-leverage-year-end-sales-in-e-commerce

The last quarter of the year marks major dates responsible for moving retail: Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and Christmas. Data from the National Federation of Retail in the United States reveal that since , more people are shopping online than in physical stores during Black Friday, even before the pandemic. Experts point out that the trend should be replicated in other countries around the world, which are already preparing special offers to attract customers on these dates.

For e-commerces, the challenge is to deal with the large volume of searches on the site and the intense flow of sales, without losing opportunities and dropping the quality of products or services. “We have tools on the market that can optimize time and efforts, to capture and manage a greater volume of leads, monitor all stages of the sales funnel and retain new customers. Explore remarketing, communicate in your customer’s favorite channels and what you can automate, automate”, explains E-goi Marketing Head, Marcelo Caruana.

Check out five tips to leverage the year-end sales in E-commerce:

Use the dice to your advantage

They say the dice are the coins of the century XXI. So, if your customer or lead allows it, ask them everything that will be interesting to build your next communication strategies. Understand your audience’s interests and priority. Discover the best way to connect with her, with a personalized approach. At the end of the year, create irresistible promotions and go to your customer or lead. Show him how your brand can deliver an amazing experience. Integrate your e-commerce with a platform that allows you to analyze and segment all contacts, to facilitate later communication. Always remember to pay attention to the data protection legislation in force, to respect all the rights of your customer or lead.

Explore different channels

Social media, email marketing, SMS and push notifications are some examples of channels you can explore. Need to be in everyone? Not! It needs to be where your customer is. The purchase can take a non-linear route, that is, the customer can get to know your product through social networks, but may even be interested in the purchase after receiving a marketing email with a special discount, for example. Thinking about content and approaches for each of these channels seems to be an exhausting task. However, it is possible to manage social media, SMS, email marketing, push notifications and other channels in one place. If you need help with the content, the marketing calendar has suggestions for all seasons.

Remarketing

Remarketing is nothing more than remarketing to people who have already shown interest in your product or service. The objective is to attract them again to your E-commerce and make them complete the purchase. It is an efficient strategy, but it needs to be very well structured, so as not to become tiresome and end up dispersing this future client. To create a good remarketing strategy, it is important to consider that users may be at different stages of the purchase process, such as awareness, consideration, decision or even loyalty. Target campaigns for, for example, those who have downloaded some content you have offered, who have visited more than five pages of your website, who have already made X number of purchases, among other situations. Google Ads is usually a great ally in this strategy. If you have difficulties managing campaigns directly on Google, on the E-goi platform you can create ads according to your goal in 3 minutes.

Loyalty campaigns

Retaining customers is an important strategy to sustain your business. Philip Kotler, known as the father of marketing, says that winning a new customer costs up to seven times more than keeping an old one. Therefore, invest without fear in loyalty. The year-end parties are a good opportunity to strengthen the relationship, thanking you for the partnership and also sending exclusive promotions. The after-sales service is also important, for the customer to keep in touch with your brand, increasing the probability of doing new business and also enabling them to become a volunteer ambassador of your products and services.

Automation

If time is money, automation is a sure bet to save your investment of energy and resources. Lead capture, remarketing, conversion and loyalty are examples of processes that can be automated, promoting greater productivity and efficiency. It is also possible to track the performance of the submissions, to identify, for example, how many openings the campaigns had, clicks and other relevant rates. Automation flows can be used to recover abandoned carts, recover inactive customers, send special birthday campaigns and other situations relevant to your business and customer.

