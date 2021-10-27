new-nasa-spacecraft-to-study-origin-of-particles-that-cause-solar-storms

In the solar corona, the plasma envelope that sits far above the Sun’s surface, the temperature reaches over a million degrees Celsius. There, there is a special group of particles, which eventually become what scientists call energy particles, responsible for solar storms. They’re unpredictable, but NASA hopes its new UVSC Pathfinder spacecraft will change that.

The particles residing in the solar corona are about

times hotter and more energetic than those located in the layers below. When bright bursts of energy, called flares, or when regions of intense magnetic fields appear in the corona, these highly energized particles are hurled with such force that they reach Earth in less than half an hour. To study these phenomena, the coronagraph UVSC Pathfinder (Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph Pathfinder) will be launched into space aboard an Atlas V rocket 71 from the United Launch Alliance later this year, probably in the second half of November, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Like other coronagraphs, the instrument blocks the sun’s bright face to reveal the darker surrounding corona. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! A solar flare and the size of the Earth for comparison purposes (Image: Reproduction/ NASA/SDO)

Between the differentials in compared to its predecessors, which have a single aperture with a series of concealers, the UVSC Pathfinder will have five separate apertures, each with its own concealer — a component that blocks the sun’s intense light and reduces stray light to observe the crown in detail. solar.

Furthermore, the UVSC Pathfinder is the only one that has a spectrometer that measures UV ultraviolet light, invisible to human eyes. By analyzing these UV waves at the corona, researchers hope to identify when energized particles are present. In doing so, the experiment could help scientists understand where charged solar particles come from and how they evolve as they travel through the Solar System. Perhaps the mission will reveal whether a solar explosion can generate harmful particles for us on Earth. astronauts aboard the International Space Station, or who may be launched on other missions, such as those of the Artemis Program. With predictions of dangerous solar storms, spacecraft and astronaut operators will be able to take measures to mitigate their impacts.

Coronal mass ejection from 2022 (Image: Reproduction/ESA/NASA/SOHO)

Not all particle storms are threatening. For example, the one that took place in May this year was the strongest in recent years, but it still didn’t pose any danger. But every solar cycle of 20 years, there are about 11 disturbing storms. In the current cycle, we are still on our way to the most intense period, and no one can predict what it will be like, or when the storms will occur. NASA studying “a vast interconnected system from the Sun to space around the Earth and other planets, and to the farthest limits of the constant flow of solar wind,” wrote the space agency. The observations from the new mission will complement those from two other solar observatories: NASA/ESA’s Parker Solar Probe and NASA’s Solar Orbiter. “We hope the coordinated observations will be useful in identifying the evolution of particles as they move away from the Sun,” said Leonard Strachan, an astrophysicist at the US Naval Research Laboratory.

