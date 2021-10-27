how-to-find-facebook-friends-on-tiktok

TikTok (Android l iOS l Web) now allows users to find their Facebook friends on the platform. The novelty expands the possibilities of synchronizing the social network, which was previously restricted to the device’s contact list.

How to earn money with TikTok?

How to find new TikTok challenges

How to make 3-minute videos on TikTok

The process, while simple, is not very intuitive. As a result, those who are not familiar with the feature may end up getting lost among the numerous tabs on the social network.

How to sync TikTok with Facebook

The option is not even available in the web version of TikTok — as are many other features. Therefore, to access it, you need to use the app.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Access the app’s Privacy tab

To start, open the “Settings” menu of the social network. To do this, go to the profile page and, in the upper right corner of the screen, click on the three-stroke icon. Then select the “Privacy” option.

Enter the “Privacy” screen from TikTok (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)