How to Find Facebook Friends on TikTok
TikTok (Android l iOS l Web) now allows users to find their Facebook friends on the platform. The novelty expands the possibilities of synchronizing the social network, which was previously restricted to the device’s contact list.
The process, while simple, is not very intuitive. As a result, those who are not familiar with the feature may end up getting lost among the numerous tabs on the social network.
How to sync TikTok with Facebook
The option is not even available in the web version of TikTok — as are many other features. Therefore, to access it, you need to use the app.
Access the app’s Privacy tab
To start, open the “Settings” menu of the social network. To do this, go to the profile page and, in the upper right corner of the screen, click on the three-stroke icon. Then select the “Privacy” option.
Enable the feature (Image: Kris Gaiato/Captura of screen)
Ready! Now you know how to sync Facebook friends to TikTok.
