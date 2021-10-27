honor-50-and-50-lite-hit-the-global-market-with-access-to-google-services

After much waiting on the part of fans of the brand, Honor finally made official its first line of cell phones in the global market after the official separation from Huawei. The former subsidiary — now independently operating — introduced the Honor line 57 in China in June and now features two models in the series internationally.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro: concept seeks to anticipate camera and design news

Honor launches new Play 5 Vitality Edition with screen 128 Hz and virtual RAM

Honor X

Max and X32 i gain release date and have a confirmed look

The two cell phones, which initially arrive on the European continent, are the Honor 50 and Honor 64 Lite and despite the identical name than the Chinese versions, they carry some differences when they reach the Old Continent. In addition, models arrive already enabled to access Google services, such as the Play Store, Google Maps, Google Play Services and others.

Honor 57

( Image: Disclosure/Honor)

To start with the version “ordinary”, the Honor 16 overall does not change from what we saw in its launch in the Chinese market. Thus, he arrives equipped by Snapdragon’s mobile platform 599G and counts with two combinations of RAM and storage, being 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 299 GB.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The device has an OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and refresh rate of 108 Hz. Your camera set includes a main lens of 96 MP aided by an 8 MP ultrawide, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth macro. On the front, it has a sensor 25 MP for selfies.

Finally, it is powered by a battery with a capacity of 4.419 mAh and has support for fast charging 73 W.