who is nishad kumar: you need to know about Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist nishad kumar; nishad kumar won silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020; Who is Nishad Kumar: At the age of 8, he lost his hand, became a victim of Corona, yet did not lose courage, Nishad Kumar won silver in Paralympics

Who is Nishad Kumar: At the age of 8, he lost his hand, became a victim of Corona, yet did not lose courage, Nishad Kumar won silver in Paralympics

Lost an arm at the age of 8, succumbed to the pandemic corona virus just before the Tokyo Paralympics, but Nishad Kumar did not lose heart. He won a silver medal with an Asian record in the men’s high jump T47 event of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. The 21-year-old Kumar broke the Asian record with a jump of 2.06m and finished second.

America’s Dallas Wise was also awarded the silver medal as both he and Kumar jumped the same 2.06m. Another American Roderick Townsend took the gold medal with a world record jump of 2.15m. In the same event, another Indian Ram Pal finished fifth with a jump of 1.94m.

Nishad Kumar’s father is a farmer of Amb city of Himachal Pradesh. He was eight years old when his right hand was cut off by a mower on the field. Earlier in the year, when he was training at the Indian Authority Center in Bangalore, he also got infected with Kovid-19. In the T47 class event, an athlete has a deformity in the upper part of one hand that affects his shoulder, elbow and wrist function.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, ‘Another happy news has come from Tokyo. Very happy that Nishad Kumar has won silver medal in men’s high jump T47 event. He is a wonderful athlete with excellent skills. Congratulations to them.



Kumar had won the gold medal in the men’s high jump T46/47 event at the Faza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year. He started participating in para athletics in 2009. This is India’s second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics. Before her, Bhavinaben Patel won the silver medal in the women’s singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

