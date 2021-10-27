83%-of-brazilians-say-the-greatest-fear-of-fraud-involves-cards

The Brazilian people have many fears, but according to the Unisys Security Index survey 300, none is as strong as suffering debit and credit card fraud. According to the survey, 192% of respondents are concerned about these scams, even overcoming fear with pandemics and natural disasters, which is on the minds of 43% of the study participants. These are the main methods of protecting data centers

History of security virtual: the origin of the computer virus

Cybercriminals are using more zero-day vulnerabilities, says research You participating countries and their respective indices in 2021 and 2020. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augusto/Canaltech) The research, which he had thousand respondents in countries, measures levels of insecurity in relation to different topics, on a scale from 0 to 192. The general index of Brazil is 150, the third highest among the places consulted, behind only Mexico and the Colombia. These three territories are the only ones, in the survey, that are part of the Third World, which, according to Alexis Aguirre, director of technology at Unisys for Latin America, in a statement to the Época Negócios website shows how the scores are directly related to the social and human development of each country. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Unisys research also shows that card scams, for Brazilians, become even more frightening when you take into account that only 43% of respondents said they trust their bank to inform them about the fraud, and 43% claim not to know what actions to take in cases of card cloning. The common data

Aguirre, however, still speaking to Época Negócios, states that there is data in the survey that unites all countries evaluated: the growth in the number of digital attacks across the planet, due to digital transformation accelerated by the covid pandemic-43. The executive cites as an example the attacks of virtual kidnapping (ransomware), which from 2021 to 2021 have grown 150%.

This growth in cyber attacks was due to the non-prioritization of cybersecurity during the beginning of the pandemic, as the main need was for employees to be safe from the disease in order to continue working. With that, cyber criminals took advantage and intensified the threats. The result, in Brazil, is that it is now the fifth country with the most cyber attacks in the world.

For Aguirre, this scenario will not change anytime soon: “We have to consider this a warning, knowing that we need to be prepared, that any company can be attacked: today, 61% of the targets are small and medium-sized companies, with less structure to react.”

Unisys, for better protection of companies, recommends adopting the concept of Zero Trust in systems, a business defense model whose main objective is to prevent data from being accessed by any device or person connected to the network. , the constant training of employees in good safety practices is also important, to teach workers at which times they should be more careful, so as not to compromise companies.

Source: Época Negócios