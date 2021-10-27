US regulators create cryptocurrency guidelines for banks
The increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies has led American bank regulators to create clearer guidelines on the subject. They have grown a lot in recent years, despite large price fluctuations and regulatory restrictions. Bank of America analysts have recently said that the topic is simply “too big to ignore”.
Jelena McWilliams, president of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), says that financial institutions will receive a roadmap, which includes clearer rules on the custody of cryptocurrencies. For her, it is important to allow banks to operate in this space — especially to reduce risks. “If we don’t release their participation, the activity will develop abroad. In this case, the federal regulatory agencies will not be able to control it.”
The executive also emphasizes that the authorities Regulators should authorize banks to use these assets as collateral and define how these institutions can report them on their balance sheets. To this end, in May, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the FDIC discussed the formation of an interagency team that can focus on regulating the segment.
Despite the lack of regulatory clarity, major US banks already offer services related to digital assets. US Bank, for example, launched a crypto escrow service for fund managers in October in response to growing demand.
In July, JPMorgan Chase began to allow clients to wealth management had access to funds in crypto. A month later, Citigroup announced that it is considering trading Bitcoin, just as Goldman Sachs did in May.
Source: Business Insider
