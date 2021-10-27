startup-helps-small-businesses-monitor-employee-vaccinations

Brazilian startup White Tents has launched a freemium-format version — that is, free but with some paid features — of its digital platform for small businesses that want to monitor the vaccination of up to ten employees. Registration can be done on the company’s website by clicking on “Start Free Trial”.

The platform of healthtech — which is part of the Eretz.bio innovation ecosystem, supported by the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein — aims to allow managers to supervise employee health to promote proactive vaccination policies and generate alerts to indicate the time to take new doses, according to the schedule of the Unified Health System (SUS) or health authorities.

“Our goal is help small businesses at this time of resumption of activities, but the freemium version can be used because any company, with up to ten users. From that number on, we started a business relationship”, says Jeffrey Hoberman, co-founder of White Tents.

A solution includes the Immune app (Android | iOS), also from White Tents, which receives input and acts as a digital health wallet, storing the data of vaccines already taken by people. According to the company, the sharing of personal data is voluntary between the employee and the company.

The platform is already used by enterprises and schools that want to map the vaccination status of their employees and students. Hoberman says that the service also allows the transport of data from professionals to other platforms via API, in addition to being intuitive and practical. “Who knows when you had the last dose of tetanus or yellow fever vaccine? Or in which drawer did the paper card containing this data go?”, says Hoberman.