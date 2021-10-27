99 will offer Bitcoin cashback to passengers

Cashback is a concept that has been adopted by many companies. Now, he arrives at the transport sector by application in Brazil. And the first company to offer the option brings a big difference to the proposal: it is 99, which will offer cash back in Bitcoin to those who ride in their vehicles from November 3rd.

The popularization of cryptocurrencies has been consistent in recent times around the world. Here in Brazil, although many are curious about them, doubts about how these assets work persist. The company’s customers will then have the possibility of earning some fractions of Bitcoin, the satoshis.

According to Reuters, 10 entered in the Bitcoin cashback segment after detecting interest in the subject in digital banking customers. For the company, the possibility of receiving some fractions of the currency at the end of the races will allow customers to experience the technology without directly investing in cryptocurrencies.

The cashback in Bitcoin is now offered in other segments in Brazil. One of the best known is that of Alter, a company that was recently acquired by Méliuz. With this option, 10 hopes to attract more users who want to have their first Bitcoins, without having to buy the currency directly.

Not many details about the operation of the novelty have yet been released, but it is already known that it will be managed by 10Payment It is also unclear how Bitcoins will be credited to customers.

Source: Livecoins

