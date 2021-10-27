99-will-offer-bitcoin-cashback-to-passengers

Cashback is a concept that has been adopted by many companies. Now, he arrives at the transport sector by application in Brazil. And the first company to offer the option brings a big difference to the proposal: it is 99, which will offer cash back in Bitcoin to those who ride in their vehicles from November 3rd.

The popularization of cryptocurrencies has been consistent in recent times around the world. Here in Brazil, although many are curious about them, doubts about how these assets work persist. The company’s customers will then have the possibility of earning some fractions of Bitcoin, the satoshis.