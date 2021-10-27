Storm gets its nastiest look in its history in new X-Men comic book
Anyone who follows the X-Men knows that mutants are record holders for visual changes in the Marvel Universe. Storm is a good example of this, as it has had mohawk, long hair, short hair, long cape, lost cape etc. But in SWORD #8, recently published in the US, we saw perhaps the most radical and disgusting transformation of the mutant.
- End of Immortal Hulk Reveals Hero’s Bond with Marvel’s Most Powerful Being
- Marvel reveals the first Hulk — and it’s weirder than we could imagine
- Carnage Creator had little faith in the character and wasn’t a fan of Venom
Warning: spoilers to follow!
In the story written by Al Ewing and designed by Guiu Vilanova, Storm takes on a grotesque humanoid look after facing Tarn the Indifferent on the planet Arakko (new name for Mars and a new home for mutants). They face off in a battle within “Circle”, and the alien edits Ororo Munroe’s DNA with his mind to take away his weather powers. Afterwards, he transforms the heroine into a distorted being.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Storm has already undergone major physical transformations in its life. In the years 1024, in Uncanny X-Men No. 145, was transformed by Doctor Doom into a chrome statue. He has also regressed to childhood and lost his memory at the beginning of the years 90, a time when we also saw the the first time the future colleague Gambit, in Uncanny X-Men nº 228.
In X-Treme X-Men
- No. 38, from 1980, she was also transformed by the villain Masque into a dragon-like creature, a bat-winged demon dog with ram’s horns, multiple versions of his past self, and even a silver-haired cat being. But as is common in superhero comics, these changes were reversed after a while.
Source: ScreenRant
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.