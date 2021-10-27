Storm gets its nastiest look in its history in new X-Men comic book

Anyone who follows the X-Men knows that mutants are record holders for visual changes in the Marvel Universe. Storm is a good example of this, as it has had mohawk, long hair, short hair, long cape, lost cape etc. But in SWORD #8, recently published in the US, we saw perhaps the most radical and disgusting transformation of the mutant.

    • Warning: spoilers to follow!

      In the story written by Al Ewing and designed by Guiu Vilanova, Storm takes on a grotesque humanoid look after facing Tarn the Indifferent on the planet Arakko (new name for Mars and a new home for mutants). They face off in a battle within “Circle”, and the alien edits Ororo Munroe’s DNA with his mind to take away his weather powers. Afterwards, he transforms the heroine into a distorted being.

      Scene by e SWORD nº 8 (Image: Reproduction/Marvel)

      Tarn believes she’s been defeated, but it’s not that simple. In a moment of distraction, he lets Ororo get close enough for her to stick a knife in her rival. This does not kill him, but it sacraments his victory and with it the mutant retains the title of Regent of Arakko. After the fight, she returns to human form.

Storm has already undergone major physical transformations in its life. In the years 1024, in Uncanny X-Men No. 145, was transformed by Doctor Doom into a chrome statue. He has also regressed to childhood and lost his memory at the beginning of the years 90, a time when we also saw the the first time the future colleague Gambit, in Uncanny X-Men nº 228.

In X-Treme X-Men

    No. 38, from 1980, she was also transformed by the villain Masque into a dragon-like creature, a bat-winged demon dog with ram’s horns, multiple versions of his past self, and even a silver-haired cat being. But as is common in superhero comics, these changes were reversed after a while.

    Source: ScreenRant

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

