magalu-now-has-an-exclusive-brastemp-shopping-page

In partnership with Brastemp, Magalu will have an exclusive shopping page for the brand’s products. Both on the retailer’s website and app, it will be possible to find household appliances and small appliances in a practical and intuitive way for all those interested in taking advantage of the offers.

Magalu is the first to receive an exclusive shopping page for Brastemp products. Currently, the brand is already on the retailer’s marketplace and registers monthly high sales rates on the platform.

The already traditional Brastemp Day, a whole day of brand product offerings — this Tuesday (26) until Wednesday (27) —, is held annually by Magalu and this year, in addition to the offers, some of the items sold will offer cashback. With this, the customer buys the product and receives part of the money back in the Magalu Pay account.

Sergio Ferraz, senior manager of Magalu’s marketplace, says that the hotsite was designed to facilitate navigation during searches. “The idea is to offer the best offers from a brand that is synonymous with quality in Brazil”, he says.

On the website, the page can be found at this link. available for Android and iOS.