google-explains-about-change-in-android-12-that-has-been-bothering-users

Something that went unnoticed in the Android trial period 12 was the new “Internet Dashboard”, which replaces the dedicated Wi-Fi and mobile network buttons in Quick Settings. It is a section entirely dedicated to the control of connections, accessible by one or more taps more than the well-known shortcuts.

Recently, however, users started a debate on the subject, some annoyed with the addition of a new layer for a task that was once quite simple to do: turn the internet off and on. The complaints, made mainly on Reddit, managed to get the attention of Google, which apparently does not intend to change its mind anytime soon, as suggested in a statement released on Monday (25).

According to Google, controlling the internet is easier now: if the user wants to disconnect, just select the internet button in the Quick Settings to turn off both Wi-Fi and mobile networks; in practice, this helps to avoid inconveniences such as using mobile networks by mistake.