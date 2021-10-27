Google explains about change in Android 12 that has been bothering users
Something that went unnoticed in the Android trial period 12 was the new “Internet Dashboard”, which replaces the dedicated Wi-Fi and mobile network buttons in Quick Settings. It is a section entirely dedicated to the control of connections, accessible by one or more taps more than the well-known shortcuts.
Recently, however, users started a debate on the subject, some annoyed with the addition of a new layer for a task that was once quite simple to do: turn the internet off and on. The complaints, made mainly on Reddit, managed to get the attention of Google, which apparently does not intend to change its mind anytime soon, as suggested in a statement released on Monday (25).
According to Google, controlling the internet is easier now: if the user wants to disconnect, just select the internet button in the Quick Settings to turn off both Wi-Fi and mobile networks; in practice, this helps to avoid inconveniences such as using mobile networks by mistake.
Therefore, the change may even make everything less intuitive and require an extra touch or two to achieve small adjustments, but it’s this complementary layer that helps the user keep an eye on what they’re doing. The company says that users more attached to the old model were even surprised by the change at first, but they eventually noticed that the panel was a positive addition.
In the future, the internet connection section will now be accessible via the lock screen — a pending issue that is also the target of criticism from more practical users. However, so far, Google has not given a forecast for the launch of the function.
Android 12 was officially released at the beginning of the month, and has an update scheduled for the Pixel line. However, it’s never too late to ask for changes, and maybe Google will back down on this decision or give users quicker options to take their own risks.
Source: Reddit, Google
