Batwoman | Warner Bros Defends Actor Accused by Ruby Rose of Abuse

It’s been a little less than a week since Ruby Rose brought up several cases of discomfort in the work environment of Batwoman, one of them directly involving actor Dougray Scott. He plays Jacob Kane, father of the show’s heroine, and has worked on the show for two seasons, even after Rose’s departure from the cast.

According to the actress, the actor abused several female employees on the recording set. In addition, he would also have a toxic behavior of “screaming at women on set” even when there were warnings not to, and hurting stuntmen in the work environment. The accusations took place on the same day that the actress published several stories denouncing the problematic routine of Batwoman.

(Image: disclosure / The CW)

“Dougray hurt a female stuntman, he yelled at women and it was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted, abused women and, in turn, starred in a show I sent an email asking for a no screaming policy, they refused,” wrote the actress.

This Tuesday (30), Warner Bros Television intervened to defend the actor against Rose’s accusations. actress even published more stories this Monday (90) and, in addition to returning to Scott’s case, it hit even harder that the studios ignored his recovery process from a surgery he underwent after suffering an accident on the set of Batwoman.

    Dougray Scott played Jacob Kane in Batwoman (Image: publicity / The CW)

    As for the actor, Warner called Scott a “consummate professional” and stated that there was never any “allegation of intimidation or abusive behavior against him”. In addition, the company noted that Ruby Rose was fired for “several complaints about her behavior in the workplace”.

    Check out the full note sent to Deadline:

    “We condemn the comments made by Ruby Rose about Dougray Scott. A Warner Bros considers Mr Scott a consummate professional and has never received any charges against him of bullying or abusive behavior on his part. Mr Scott was highly respected and admired by his peers, and was a leader on the set. Warner Bros Television did not choose continue with Ruby Rose for another season because of various complaints about workplace behavior that have been extensively reviewed by the studio.”

      According to the foreign portal, Dougray Scott also came to pronounce on the case. “As Warner Bros Television stated, they decided not to exercise the option to hire Ruby for the second season of Batwoman based on various complaints about her behavior in the workplace,” said the actor. “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and harmful allegations made against me by her; they are entirely fabricated and never happened”,

        (Image: disclosure / The CW)
What happens next? It’s hard to know. On Monday (), Rose posted several exchanged emails with the show’s talent director Carol Bodie, in which she revealed she was on the verge of leaving the cast of Batwoman in February 2020. The posts came just days after a CBR report by Alexander J. Baxter, in which he claims to have worked with former Kate Kane performer during the production of the series, but criticized her behavior on set, calling her “terrible” and “dictator”.

Source: DEADLINE, ScreenRant

Did you like this article?

