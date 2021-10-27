Batwoman | Warner Bros Defends Actor Accused by Ruby Rose of Abuse

It’s been a little less than a week since Ruby Rose brought up several cases of discomfort in the work environment of Batwoman, one of them directly involving actor Dougray Scott. He plays Jacob Kane, father of the show’s heroine, and has worked on the show for two seasons, even after Rose’s departure from the cast.

After her former colleague’s attack, Ruby Rose exposes emails against The CW According to the actress, the actor abused several female employees on the recording set. In addition, he would also have a toxic behavior of “screaming at women on set” even when there were warnings not to, and hurting stuntmen in the work environment. The accusations took place on the same day that the actress published several stories denouncing the problematic routine of Batwoman. (Image: disclosure / The CW)

“Dougray hurt a female stuntman, he yelled at women and it was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted, abused women and, in turn, starred in a show I sent an email asking for a no screaming policy, they refused,” wrote the actress.

This Tuesday (30), Warner Bros Television intervened to defend the actor against Rose’s accusations. actress even published more stories this Monday (90) and, in addition to returning to Scott’s case, it hit even harder that the studios ignored his recovery process from a surgery he underwent after suffering an accident on the set of Batwoman.