Check out tips for finding job openings abroad using LinkedIn
LinkedIn has already established itself as the social network dedicated to professional contacts with your millions of users. So, nothing more natural than using it when searching for a job. Qualified professionals can be noticed by recruiters who frequent the network.
For those who want to work outside Brazil, the platform can be a great starting point: in such a connected world, vacancies in companies around the world can be filled by candidates from anywhere. It is necessary, however, to make the space attractive. We have separated some tips for this. See below!
Invest in the bio
A good presentation is essential. Professional experience and skills must be well detailed on the page. To attract foreign companies, it is important to have an English version — one option is to attach the resume in English. Thus, any recruiter who is interested can know the candidate's skills and know if their profile fits the vacancy.
Image: Reproduction /Envato/seventyfourimages
In addition, the English version demonstrates language mastery. “Recruiters often use keywords to find professionals on the network”, comments Cristiano Soares, country manager at Deel, a startup in contract and payment management for international teams.
In this sense, the good choice of terms when building the profile can help a lot. “The introductory text should also have the interests of the moment and make clear the intention of working outside Brazil”, adds Soares.
Network
A good idea is to get in touch with the companies you would like to work for. Many companies have pages to share useful content and, especially, open vacancies. So, when the opportunity arises, just fill in the data and follow the requested path.
According to Soares, networking is essential. “It’s worth adding people who live in the countries you want to live in and work in the same area”, he teaches. “Pull up the subject, interact with the publications and ask questions about how to take advantage of the opportunities”, he points out.
Produce content
Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Jonathan Borba
Being active in sharing knowledge and relevant information about the area in which it operates is an important differential. “If possible, produce content in English and other languages in which you are fluent”, indicates Soares.
According to him, this initiative attracts followers, professional colleagues and recruiters to the candidate’s profile. Therefore, it is important to propose debates that can lead to good conversations with contacts.
