check-out-tips-for-finding-job-openings-abroad-using-linkedin

LinkedIn has already established itself as the social network dedicated to professional contacts with your millions of users. So, nothing more natural than using it when searching for a job. Qualified professionals can be noticed by recruiters who frequent the network.

For those who want to work outside Brazil, the platform can be a great starting point: in such a connected world, vacancies in companies around the world can be filled by candidates from anywhere. It is necessary, however, to make the space attractive. We have separated some tips for this. See below!

Invest in the bio A good presentation is essential. Professional experience and skills must be well detailed on the page. To attract foreign companies, it is important to have an English version — one option is to attach the resume in English. Thus, any recruiter who is interested can know the candidate’s skills and know if their profile fits the vacancy. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In addition, the English version demonstrates language mastery. “Recruiters often use keywords to find professionals on the network”, comments Cristiano Soares, country manager at Deel, a startup in contract and payment management for international teams.

In this sense, the good choice of terms when building the profile can help a lot. “The introductory text should also have the interests of the moment and make clear the intention of working outside Brazil”, adds Soares.