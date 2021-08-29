PS4 | How to resolve major console errors

The PlayStation 4 was released in 2013, and since then it’s been getting some great games — and some problems too. Every time the video game fails, the system displays an error code, so that the user can look for more information about what happened.

That’s why Canaltech has prepared a list with the PlayStation 4 errors (base, Slim and Pro) most searched on Google, and how to solve them. Check it out below.

Error Code WC-34891-5

This error happens when you try to register an invalid credit card with the store. The card information is probably incorrect and you will not be able to make purchases from the PlayStation Store.

Solution: Update credit card details on PS4.

Step 1: First of all, you need to know if your card is accepted by PlayStation Store. The store accepts the following banners:

Visa Mastercard American Express Link Hipercard

Step 2: Access PlayStation Store from the console home screen.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom of the sidebar and go to Payment Methods.

Step 4: Enter the required information. Make sure the cardholder’s name, card number, CVV code, expiry date and address are correct, and that the details match those entered in your card account.

NP-36006-5 error code

Your trophy data may be corrupted. When this happens, the system prevents the user from opening any game.

Solution: Delete trophy information from a game, forcing sync between console and cloud again.

Step 1: Login to the account affected by the issue.

Step 2: Open the player’s trophies list using the console’s top menu.

Step 3: Choose a game without trophies, if possible, hit DualShock’s Options button and select delete. This action is necessary to “force” the console’s communication with the PlayStation Network, causing the synchronization with the cloud to return to normal.

Step 4: If the problem is still not resolved, there is a more drastic measure: the player will have to delete the faulty user and create a new one. You will then need to connect this new user to your PlayStation Network account. However, remember to back up your data with a USB device before doing this.

Error Code CE-30005-8

PS4 cannot access the game on storage or the Blu-ray/DVD drive. This could be a problem for the game’s own media.

Solution: Reinstall game, rebuild system database or change physical media.

Step 1: First, let’s try to delete the game. To do this, go to the app on the home screen, hit the Options button on DualShock, and choose Delete.

Step 2: Then try to download the game from your library or insert the physical media again.

You can also delete a game from the PS4 storage settings. This video explains how (Brazilian Portuguese subtitles available):

Step 3: If that doesn’t work, we will try to rebuild the system database. To do this, take any disc out of the player and turn off the console by pressing the power button for three seconds.

Step 4: Turn on the console by keeping the power button pressed until you hear the second beep, about seven seconds later.

Step 5: You have started the console in Safe Mode. Now connect the DualShock controller with the USB cable and press the PS button on the controller.

Step 6: Select option 5, Rebuild database.

Step 7: After the process is finished, try running the game again.

Step 8: If you were unsuccessful, try contacting PlayStation Support or the retailer who sold the game to you and request a media exchange.

If you have any questions about how to start the console in Safe Mode, you can watch the video published by the company itself (subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese available):

Error Code CE-34335-8

One of the PS4’s most troubling bugs — and also one that requires the most technical expertise to fix. When the error happens, the PS4 cannot detect any storage disk in the system.

Solution: Make sure the hard drive is correctly inserted into the console.

Step 1: Turn off the console and unplug the power cord.

Step 2: Remove the top cover from the device.

Step 3: Check if the hard disk is properly installed; try removing it and inserting it again.

Step 4: Check if the fault persists. If the error still occurs, please contact PlayStation Technical Support.

Error Code CE-34878-0

One of the most common PS4 errors, CE-34878-0 occurs when the application or game suddenly crashes. This error is usually due to a defect in the game itself.

Solution: close the application and check if there is any update available.

Step 1: Close the app. When the error message appears, the application usually exits immediately. Otherwise, press Options on your DualShock; then select Close app.

Step 2: Then press the Options button on DualShock again, and go to Check for Updates. If an update is available, follow the onscreen instructions.

An alternative to this is to enable automatic downloads on the system. The feature downloads and installs updates for the operating system, games and applications. Check out how in the following video (subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese available):

Step 3: A more drastic measure might be to delete the app and install it again. To do this, press the Options button on DualShock; from the menu, choose Delete and Confirm.

Step 4: After that, just download the app again from your Library, or inserting the physical disk into the PS4 player.

Step 5: If the issue occurs with all apps or as soon as one of them starts, please contact official PlayStation Support.

Error Code CE-34788-0

The system displays the message “Unable to use update file”; ie the PS4 failed to update the operating system due to some failure.

Solution: You will need to reinstall your PS4 OS again, ie reset it to factory settings. This way, you will delete all files contained in the device, but you will be able to install all physical or digital games registered to your PlayStation account.

Step 1: Visit the PS4 software update page here.

Step 2: Scroll down the page until you find the PS4 Console Reinstall File option. Remember: you want to reinstall your system, not update it. So be careful not to download the wrong file.

Step 3: Right-click on the PS4 Console Reinstall File option. Then click Save As or Save Link As.

Step 4: Afterwards, format an external USB drive or HDD formatted as FAT32. It is important to format the removable device to avoid any failures in the process.

Step 5: After formatting the drive, you will need to create folders with specific names, so that the PS4 will recognize the reinstallation file on the pendrive. Create a folder called PS4. Inside that folder, create another one called UPDATE.

Step 6: Save the PS4 Console Reinstall File in the UPDATE folder, and rename it to PS4UPDATE.PUP. Attention: folder and file names must be in capital letters.

Step 7: Connect USB drive to PS4

Step 8: Turn on the video game in safe mode. To do this, simply hold down the power button and release after the second beep, about seven seconds later.

Step 9: Select Safe Mode Option 7: Boot PS4 (Reinstall System Software).

Step 10: Select Update with USB storage device. Now, just follow the instructions displayed on the screen.

If the system displays error message SU-41350-3, saying that the PS4 cannot find the update file, you will need to verify that Step 6 was performed correctly.

If in doubt, watch the official PlayStation support video (Brazilian Portuguese subtitles available):

Do you remember any other common mistakes on PlayStation 4? Do you have any other questions or solutions? Share in the comments: Your experience can help other players to solve their problems!

Editor’s Note: Canaltech is not responsible for problems that may occur when fixing an error. If you have any questions, please contact PlayStation Technical Support in Brazil.

Source: PlayStation

