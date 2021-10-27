Blind Marriage Brazil | Who is still together and who has broken up?

In October we checked out the Brazilian version of the reality show Wedding to the Blind, based on the North American production Love Is Blind, original from Netflix. The premise of the program, as its English name says, is to say whether love is really blind. For this, the participants create a connection just by the initial affinity, and only after that they know each other personally and try to maintain the relationship. Marriage à Cegas Brasil is as good as the gringa version?

The first season of the reality show resulted in three marriages: Carol and Hudson, Nanda and Thiago, and Luana and Lissio. After a while, you might be wondering if they're still together, right? Canaltech investigated how these three couples are these days, whether they are still married or if they have already separated. Carol and Hudson Carol and Hudson (Image: Disclosure/Netflix) The first marriage of the Brazilian version of Blind Wedding was between Carol and Hudson. Both said "yes" at the altar and won a complete wedding party for their families, who also got along very well during the program's recordings. Rumors pointed out that the couple had already separated soon after the celebration, but in an interview with the podcast Owners of Reason , which aired this Tuesday ( ), we had confirmation that it was all just a rumor. Carol, who was invited along with participant Dayane, revealed that they are still married, even though they live separately, mainly for financial reasons. "Okay, okay, everything light and easy," said the participant about the marriage, stating that they are taking the relationship as a dating relationship. Nanda and Thiago



Thiago and Fernanda (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

Fernanda and Thiago formed the couple that no one expected would complete the ceremony on the program. Since the beginning of the relationship, Thiago showed his dissatisfaction with the bride’s personality, including her habits, such as smoking. This caused the participant to be frowned upon by viewers, who did not skimp on criticism on social media. Nanda’s dog, Tobias, also became a cause for meme for not having liked Thiago when he met him.

Amidst all this, Nanda’s “yes” was a shock for those who watched the program. The marriage, however, does not seem to have worked out. According to rumors, Thiago would have broken up with Nanda over the phone shortly after the wedding. There are also rumors that she is getting to know Mackadavid better, a participant who “competed” for her with Thiago still in the booths. On Instagram, Nanda said she was exhausted from having to keep so much mystery about what happened. “And seeing people taking advantage of it. But ‘it’s already there’ my truth and my life today”, he vented.

Luana and Lissio