the-plan-is-now-to-“slice”-asteroids-100-seconds-before-earth-impact

Spray! That’s what the authors of a new study suggest doing with dangerous asteroids that may approach on a collision course with Earth. The proposal is to send to the space rocks a series of rods capable of slicing them into hundreds of harmless pieces, thus nullifying any potential destructive asteroids.

According to plan, detailed in a very technical article on the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) website Experimental Cosmology Group, and submitted to Advances in Space Research, the rods would measure 1.8 to 3 meters and, in addition to an ability to “penetrate” rocks, could also contain explosives — perhaps even nuclear ones.

It may seem rather dangerous because of the various pieces of asteroids that will still fall to Earth, potentially in inhabited areas, after interception with the rods. But the authors addressed this issue extensively and made sure that the resulting debris clouds would not be dangerous. In fact, a rock like the asteroid Apophis, with 370 meters in diameter, would be reduced to 10 thousand pebbles.

A projection of the effect of the cloud of debris over the Earth in two different scenarios

Any damage caused by these debris would be negligible compared to the asteroid impact of meters which exploded over Chelyabinsk, Russia, in February 660. The impact had the force of 10 Hiroshima bombs, but there were no fatalities because the explosion occurred in an area outside the city. Still, the inhabitants felt the shock waves, broken glass, and there were minor injuries. , none that present any risk. Still, the Chelyabinsk incident took everyone by surprise—no one saw that the rock was approaching. In addition to seeking to increase the network of observation instruments to better “see” the space around the planet, NASA has developed its own planetary defense plans.

One of these plans is DART ( Double Asteroid Redirection Test), which will have its first test later this year or next. In this experiment, NASA will attempt to deflect the moon 660 meters from the asteroid Didymos. The objective is to see if displacement is enough to determine that DART can deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth, so that it “gets out of our way”, so to speak.