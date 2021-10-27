intel-core-i5-12600k-leaks-in-test-showing-50%-evolution-over-i5-11600k

Long awaited by the promises of huge leap in performance that it can provide, 10th generation Intel Alder Lake processor is the first of the company to bring to desktops the lithograph of 10 nm of the company, now called Intel 7, as well as a hybrid processing design, similar to that used by smartphone chipsets.

On the eve of the launch of the family, the Core i5 intermediary 12600K leaks again, apparently in its final model, bringing one last taste of what the revamped architecture will deliver. With 10 cores and 22 threads, the solution manages to open up huge margins over its predecessor, the i5 11600K, and even about the direct rival, Ryzen 5 5600X, delivering performance close to chips at more advanced levels.

Courtesy of the leaker TUM_APISAK, the leak brings processor results in the CPU-Z benchmark, and confirms virtually all component specs. The novelty should reach the market in a setting of 10 cores and 12 threads, being 6 high-performance P-Colors with Hyper -Threading and 4 E-Colors of low consumption, accompanied by 22 MB of L3 and TDP cache of 125 W.

