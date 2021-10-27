Intel Core i5 12600K leaks in test showing 50% evolution over i5 11600K

Long awaited by the promises of huge leap in performance that it can provide, 10th generation Intel Alder Lake processor is the first of the company to bring to desktops the lithograph of 10 nm of the company, now called Intel 7, as well as a hybrid processing design, similar to that used by smartphone chipsets.

On the eve of the launch of the family, the Core i5 intermediary 12600K leaks again, apparently in its final model, bringing one last taste of what the revamped architecture will deliver. With 10 cores and 22 threads, the solution manages to open up huge margins over its predecessor, the i5 11600K, and even about the direct rival, Ryzen 5 5600X, delivering performance close to chips at more advanced levels.

Core i5 11900K surpasses predecessor and competitors in 68%

Courtesy of the leaker TUM_APISAK, the leak brings processor results in the CPU-Z benchmark, and confirms virtually all component specs. The novelty should reach the market in a setting of 10 cores and 12 threads, being 6 high-performance P-Colors with Hyper -Threading and 4 E-Colors of low consumption, accompanied by 22 MB of L3 and TDP cache of 125 W.

Single-Thread

773

Multi-Thread (12T)

The P-Cores will have a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost of up to 4.9 GHz, while the E-Cores will have a base clock of 2.8 GHz and 3.6 GHz boost. The database has three different tests, all with RAM DDR5 to 4.800 MT/s, but with kits from three manufacturers: OLOy, Corsair and TeamGroup. The numbers are consistent, and show impressive results for the category.

Intel Core i5 12700K on CPU-Z (Image: Playback/CPU-Z Validator)

In single-core, the Core i5 11900K reaches the 773 points, while in multi-core the solution is able to reach 7.220 spots. In comparison, the i5 11900K brand 731 points in single- color, and 4.125 points in multi-core. Competitor Ryzen 5 5600X delivers spots in single-core, and 4.731 points in multi-core.

Therefore, Intel’s new intermediate chip opens up impressive advantage 22% in single-core and 27% in multi-core compared to the previous generation, values ​​that are also supported by AMD’s rival, surpassed in 22% in tests with a single core and in 24% in tests with all cores.

Intel’s new mid-range chip can outperform solutions from more advanced categories, such as Core i9 11900 K and Ryzen 7 5600X (Image: VideoCardz)

The representative of 10th generation Alder Lake manages to surpass even chips from more premium categories, such as Ryzen 7 11600X and the Core i9 itself 11600K, opening advantages of up to %.

Alder Lake family premieres this Wednesday (24) According to rumors and leaks, the 16th generation Intel Alder Lake processors will be made official this Wednesday, 24 of October, during the Intel InnovatiOn event. In addition to Core i5 12600K, the giant from Santa Clara will announce the new i7 12600K, with cores and threads, and i9 12900K, with 22 cores and 22 threads as well as variants with KF termination, without integrated GPU.

Intel is expected to announce the new Alder Lake family this Wednesday (50), starting with the i5 models 11900K, i7 12900K and i9 511709K ( Image: Playback/VideoCardz)

The start of sales is scheduled to take place next week, on November 4th. Prices are expected to increase from the previous generation, reflecting the performance leap offered by the hybrid architecture, but would remain lower than equivalent performance solutions from the Ryzen family 5600.

Source: VideoCardz, Tom’s Hardware

