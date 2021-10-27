How to put post-it notes on iPhone home screen
If you use post-its to organize your whole life — whether it’s personal stuff, work, or whatever — you need to know about the Sticky Notes app. Free from the iOS App Store, the app lets you create, edit, and add colorful stickers to use on your iPhone, just like digital post-its.
Although there is features that require an in-app purchase — such as themed sticker packs, new font options, sync between devices on the same iCloud account, and more — the free version of the app already offers a number of features to make the your most practical life, the main one being the addition of post-its as widgets on the iPhone’s home screen.
Check out the tutorial below how easy it is to add post-its as widgets on your iPhone’s Home Screen with the Sticky Notes + Widget Memo app, free from the iOS App Store.
How to put post-its on the iPhone home screen
Step 1:
in the iOS App Store, look for the app Sticky Notes + Memo Widget and download it to your iPhone.
Go to App Store > download the app Sticky Notes + Memo widget. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 2:
When opening the app, click the “+” icon in the bottom area of the screen, and then in “Note”. Click the “+” icon and then “Note” . Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3:
A post-it will open on the screen. In the lower area of the screen, you will find other color options for your sticker. To write, just select in the blank area of the post-it. Set the color of the your post-it notes and write about it. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 4:
When you are finished writing, click on the keyboard icon at the top right of the sticker to hide the keyboard from your iPhone. Close your device’s keyboard. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 5:
To edit the text, click on the “T” icon on the right side of the screen. It is possible to change the color and size of the font, the font used and the layout of the text. Note: As mentioned, there are additional features that require payment for an in-app purchase. Edit your post-it text. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 6:
when finished, click on the “V” icon at the top right of the sticker. Click on the “V” icon. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 7: Step 8:
Click and hold the click on your iPhone home screen to open edit mode . On the top left, click on the “+” icon. Step 9:
From the list of available widget options, find and select the Sticky Notes app. Select Sticky Notes app from the list of options. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 11:
There are two different widget size options for Sticky Notes app for you choose. Drag the screen to the right side and click to add the widget you prefer. Step 12:
after adding it, place the widget in the position you prefer from the home screen of your device. Place the widget on the place you prefer on the screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 15:
after placing it, click anywhere on the screen to exit the mode edit and you’re done, you now have a post-it on your iPhone’s Home Screen. If you want, repeat from Step 8 to insert more post-its and position them in a way that is practical for you to view them on a daily basis.
