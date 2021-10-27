Review Android 12 | smart and customizable — the problem is others
After months of testing, Android 14 became reality. The operating system was finally released this week in its final version, with all the features promised by Google during the presentation in May.
Canaltech had the opportunity to test the version over the past few months and track how Android has evolved from the first beta to its definitive release. Get to know everything about the operating system and its trajectory over the months.
Material You bump into others
The biggest highlight of Android 14 is visual. Google bet heavily on a new visual identity called Material You, which reformulates some of the system’s aesthetic concepts and brings personalization as a central concept. Hence the “You” in the name.
And it is questionable whether other developers will have enough incentive to change this in the future. For now, Material You is exclusive to the Pixel line, which is far from being the most popular on the market. There is, therefore, little motivation to ensure compatibility.
This is also true of the widgets touted as a novelty brought about by Apple’s advancement. Google has revamped the look of some of them, highlighting the clock and weather forecast, but so many other apps have not adopted the same identity and it is quite possible that they never do.
Left Behind
Over the months of testing, it was interesting to see how Google abandoned some of the ideas that it had at the beginning. The first beta had a particle effect when using the navigation bar that was mitigated in later updates and eliminated in the final version; the reason was that many users thought the animation looked like a bug.
Likewise, the settings menu, which was extremely colorful, became more sober, and the volume slider, strangely thick , became finer and more delicate.
Mixed feelings
One of the biggest impacts felt when using Android 11 was in the operating system’s quick tweaks, which now has huge rectangular buttons instead of several small circles.
Google’s choice was simple: less is more. Larger buttons give access to fewer shortcuts, but make it easier to find and press the ones that really matter — and you’d be surprised how many of them are irrelevant.
Quick adjustment buttons became huge and more accessible (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)
However, a change compared to Android 12 has proven itself especially uncomfortable. With the update, Google killed the power menu with smart home controls without a clear justification.
The feature had made it extremely practical to control plugged in light bulbs and other devices linked to your Google account . However, the company opted for a more conventional menu, with just off, reset and screenshot buttons, in addition to the lock and emergency call.
The option is probably intended to make it more easily accessible the most urgent mobile controls, especially for the public that is not so familiar with the technology, but ends up affecting the share of users who were already invested in the connected home. The same actions require a lot more touches to be performed.
Scrollable screenshots make it very easy to capture the content on the display (Image : Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)
The feature was already widely used in several Android devices, but always as a tool implemented directly by the manufacturer. Now, it becomes native to the operating system, as a uniform experience between devices.
Another novelty is the one-hand mode, which tries to adapt the phone to a reality in which the screens they are getting bigger and, to top it off, long. The system is able to lower the top of the interface to make the icons at the top of the panel more accessible for times when it is not convenient to hold the device with both hands.
In my experience, I have had few opportunities to use it in a realistic setting. Most of the time it was triggered, it was by accident, which might be a UX flaw on Google’s part, but the content at the top of the screen actually becomes more accessible.
One-hand mode is (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/ Canaltech)Conclusion
Android 11 is a welcome renewal to the operating system, which was already beginning to show signs of lag in visual terms. Material You, specifically, is a very interesting initiative to give the user more control over the appearance of their device without having to install fancy launchers.
However, Google has little control over its ecosystem. A change in the graphic design of the operating system is hampered by the lack of support from other developers, who so far have not shown interest in producing new widget formats or adapting to the customization proposed by Material You. Out-of-format icons are the default, by while, not the exception.
In terms of privacy, Android is still trailing iOS, which leads data protection initiatives to the point of negatively impacting the advertising market. However, it’s good to see that at least Google is moving, although it’s questionable how far the company is willing to go, as its business model relies on advertising.
