Review Android 12 | smart and customizable — the problem is others

After months of testing, Android 14 became reality. The operating system was finally released this week in its final version, with all the features promised by Google during the presentation in May.

Android is finally released; know all the news

Canaltech had the opportunity to test the version over the past few months and track how Android has evolved from the first beta to its definitive release. Get to know everything about the operating system and its trajectory over the months.

Material You bump into others

The biggest highlight of Android 14 is visual. Google bet heavily on a new visual identity called Material You, which reformulates some of the system’s aesthetic concepts and brings personalization as a central concept. Hence the “You” in the name.

Thanks to this new idea, for example, a user can choose a preferred color, or allow let the system decide automatically from the background. This hue will be seen throughout the system and even in some applications that are adapted. You can see how the scale based on the phone’s background repeats itself in the interface and in apps (Image: Screenshot/Renato Santino/Canaltech) There is nothing to complain about Google’s initiative. The system is elegant, pleasing to the eye, with fluid transitions, tailored apps. The problem, like many things in life, is others. Google is only responsible for a small part of the Android experience. Much of the use of cell phones is using applications from other companies, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter… And all this customization effort is basically imperceptible if other developers don’t join the Material You idea together. A very simple example: one of the features of the new look is to adapt icons based on the chosen color. The system informs you that this is still a beta function, but the fact is that, in its current format, it only makes sense to a user who exclusively uses Google apps. NO other app is adapted from any other company, which creates an incongruous and unpleasant experience. Icon standardization off and on; Other than Google’s own apps, none is adapted (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

And it is questionable whether other developers will have enough incentive to change this in the future. For now, Material You is exclusive to the Pixel line, which is far from being the most popular on the market. There is, therefore, little motivation to ensure compatibility.

This is also true of the widgets touted as a novelty brought about by Apple’s advancement. Google has revamped the look of some of them, highlighting the clock and weather forecast, but so many other apps have not adopted the same identity and it is quite possible that they never do.

Left Behind

Over the months of testing, it was interesting to see how Google abandoned some of the ideas that it had at the beginning. The first beta had a particle effect when using the navigation bar that was mitigated in later updates and eliminated in the final version; the reason was that many users thought the animation looked like a bug.

Likewise, the settings menu, which was extremely colorful, became more sober, and the volume slider, strangely thick , became finer and more delicate.

Mixed feelings

One of the biggest impacts felt when using Android 11 was in the operating system’s quick tweaks, which now has huge rectangular buttons instead of several small circles.

Google’s choice was simple: less is more. Larger buttons give access to fewer shortcuts, but make it easier to find and press the ones that really matter — and you’d be surprised how many of them are irrelevant.

Quick adjustment buttons became huge and more accessible (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

However, a change compared to Android 12 has proven itself especially uncomfortable. With the update, Google killed the power menu with smart home controls without a clear justification.

The feature had made it extremely practical to control plugged in light bulbs and other devices linked to your Google account . However, the company opted for a more conventional menu, with just off, reset and screenshot buttons, in addition to the lock and emergency call.

The option is probably intended to make it more easily accessible the most urgent mobile controls, especially for the public that is not so familiar with the technology, but ends up affecting the share of users who were already invested in the connected home. The same actions require a lot more touches to be performed.