cloud-pago-is-the-new-payment-platform-for-merchants-at-cloudshop

The e-commerce platform Cloudshop launched this Tuesday (18) Cloud Pago, its own payment solution along the lines of Mercado Pago (Free Market) and AME (American companies). The novelty, which cost the company an investment of R$ 84 million, is now available to Brazilian customers and will be made available gradually until the end of the year, upon request from store owners.

Focused on small and medium-sized companies, Cloud Pay accepts major credit cards banners, boleto and Pix, and offers purchases in installments with and without interest. For shopkeepers who are already Cloudshop customers, there is the advantage of taking advantage of the new platform without the need to integrate with an external tool. After logging in, the customer just has to check if the feature is available in “Settings > Means of payment” of the control panel.

There is no activation fee or monthly fee to use the Pago Cloud. Cloudshop will offer exemption from the fee per sale to all customers who choose this method of payment. In addition, the merchant can continue to offer other payment options in addition to those existing in the new service.