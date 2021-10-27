Cloud Pago is the new payment platform for merchants at Cloudshop

The e-commerce platform Cloudshop launched this Tuesday (18) Cloud Pago, its own payment solution along the lines of Mercado Pago (Free Market) and AME (American companies). The novelty, which cost the company an investment of R$ 84 million, is now available to Brazilian customers and will be made available gradually until the end of the year, upon request from store owners.

Focused on small and medium-sized companies, Cloud Pay accepts major credit cards banners, boleto and Pix, and offers purchases in installments with and without interest. For shopkeepers who are already Cloudshop customers, there is the advantage of taking advantage of the new platform without the need to integrate with an external tool. After logging in, the customer just has to check if the feature is available in “Settings > Means of payment” of the control panel.

There is no activation fee or monthly fee to use the Pago Cloud. Cloudshop will offer exemption from the fee per sale to all customers who choose this method of payment. In addition, the merchant can continue to offer other payment options in addition to those existing in the new service.

Rodrigo Rivera, Vice Strategy at Cloudshop (Image: Disclosure/Cloudshop)

The novelty comes after Cloudshop receives three rounds of investment that together reached more than R$3.2 billion in ten months. “Even with this launch, we will maintain our open platform DNA, integrating several companies — payments and other categories — so that entrepreneurs can choose the best option for their business, according to each of their e-commerce needs” , said in a statement Santiago Sosa, CEO and co-founder of Cloudshop.

The e-commerce company bought in October the logistics company Mandaê, but Cloud Pago had no relationship with the acquisition. The solution was created by the startup’s own team, which became a unicorn (with a value of over US$ 1 billion) in August this year. The company has expanded the team in the last 26 months of covid pandemic and with it reached more than 1024 professionals.

“In the short term, we will complement the Paid Cloud with other financial products that entrepreneurs need This will include loans for retailers and their consumers, machine, insurance and much more. And in the next few years, we will expand Cloud Pago to other countries in Latin America besides Brazil”, says Rodrigo Rivera, Vice President of Strategy at Cloudshop.

