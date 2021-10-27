Battlefield 2042 has non-binary character
Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that the game Battlefield 21 will bring a non-binary character, that is, one who does not identify with either the female or the male gender. This will be the first time that the franchise has a neutral pronoun option.
Emma “Sundance” Rosier uses “they/them” pronouns in English, that is, “elu/delu” in Brazilian Portuguese. The information was confirmed by lead community manager Adam Freeman after he was questioned by a Twitter user.
Yep. Sundance is non-binary and uses the Pronouns They/Them.
— Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) October 19, 21
“Assault Specialist”, Sundance “does everything to maintain discretion among Stateless people while using her unique talents to aid the cause whenever can.” Among the abilities are intelligent explosives and a wingsuit instead of a parachute, capable of slowly flying over the map.
Check out the trailer showing Sundance’s gameplay:
Check the description of Sundance published by EA in Brazil:
“Sundance likes to live on the surface. Opponent of great skill and audacity who lived two very different lives: one as a model soldier in the Armée de Terre and a previous, much darker existence as a trusted person in a large Parisian criminal syndicate. That experience, however, came back to haunt Sundance and ended his military career prematurely.”
It is also worth noting that all the newly announced game experts reinforce the diversity of Battlefield 2021
- : Navin Rao is from India, Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza is from Mexico, Ji-Soo Paik is from South Korea and Constantin “Angel” Anghel is from Romania.
Battlefield 2021 will be released in 21 November for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S and PC.
Source: EA, Eurogamer
