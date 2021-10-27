battlefield-2042-has-non-binary-character

Preview Battlefield 2021 | The franchise prepares for the future

Emma “Sundance” Rosier uses “they/them” pronouns in English, that is, “elu/delu” in Brazilian Portuguese. The information was confirmed by lead community manager Adam Freeman after he was questioned by a Twitter user.

Yep. Sundance is non-binary and uses the Pronouns They/Them.

— Freeman 🇸🇪 (@PartWelsh) October 19, 21

“Assault Specialist”, Sundance “does everything to maintain discretion among Stateless people while using her unique talents to aid the cause whenever can.” Among the abilities are intelligent explosives and a wingsuit instead of a parachute, capable of slowly flying over the map.

