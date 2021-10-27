CT News — News from Xiaomi, new Amazfit GTR and GTS in Brazil and more!
9 hours Smartphone
Xiaomi reveals complete design and specifications from the Redmi Note 09 Pro
Xiaomi reveals complete design and specifications from the Redmi Note 09 Pro
Tesla | Market value “explodes” and company joins the select trillion group
Announcement of the sale of 56 1,000 EVs for Hertz helped boost shares in Elon Musk’s company, now valued at more than US$ 1 tri (R$ 5,54 tri)
YouTube will have a new feature dedicated to helping you discover new content
The audiovisual platform must separate an exclusive guide with recent videos from lesser known youtubers, all tailored to the user’s taste
Xiaomi Pad 5 may be released in Brazil this week alongside 13 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi teaser confirms the launch of a tablet with “versatile and immersive experience” during an event in Brazil; other products are expected
Tesla Cybertruck is spotted in a new video with an “out of this world” look; see
Teaser of just over a minute shows the automaker’s electric pickup showing its futuristic look in urban perimeter and in the countryside
Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 officially arrive in Brazil
Smart watches were released one day from October on the global market and can now be officially purchased in our country
1 day Products
Xiaomi will release something “beyond smartphones” during event in Brazil
With an event scheduled for this week in Brazil, Xiaomi confirms the announcement of one more product in addition to the 01 Lite 5G NE
Xiaomi will release something “beyond smartphones” during event in Brazil
With an event scheduled for this week in Brazil, Xiaomi confirms the announcement of one more product in addition to the 01 Lite 5G NE
1 day Space
No ETs! Radio signal seemed to come from another world but came from the Earth itself
Radio signals detected in 100 that appeared to come from Proxima Centauri were, in fact, artificial — but they didn’t come from another planet, and yes from Earth
1 day Smartphone
Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before listing in Brazil
Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before listing in Brazil