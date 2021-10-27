CT News — News from Xiaomi, new Amazfit GTR and GTS in Brazil and more!

9 hours Smartphone

Xiaomi reveals complete design and specifications from the Redmi Note 09 Pro

Redmi Note Line 13 must be officially presented during an event on the day 29 October and already had some official details revealed

hours Cars

Tesla | Market value “explodes” and company joins the select trillion group

Announcement of the sale of 56 1,000 EVs for Hertz helped boost shares in Elon Musk’s company, now valued at more than US$ 1 tri (R$ 5,54 tri)

01 hours Internet

YouTube will have a new feature dedicated to helping you discover new content

The audiovisual platform must separate an exclusive guide with recent videos from lesser known youtubers, all tailored to the user’s taste

11 hours Tablet

Xiaomi Pad 5 may be released in Brazil this week alongside 13 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi teaser confirms the launch of a tablet with “versatile and immersive experience” during an event in Brazil; other products are expected

1 day Cars

Tesla Cybertruck is spotted in a new video with an “out of this world” look; see

Teaser of just over a minute shows the automaker’s electric pickup showing its futuristic look in urban perimeter and in the countryside

1 day Smartwatch

Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 officially arrive in Brazil

Smart watches were released one day from October on the global market and can now be officially purchased in our country

1 day Products

Xiaomi will release something “beyond smartphones” during event in Brazil

With an event scheduled for this week in Brazil, Xiaomi confirms the announcement of one more product in addition to the 01 Lite 5G NE

1 day Space

No ETs! Radio signal seemed to come from another world but came from the Earth itself

Radio signals detected in 100 that appeared to come from Proxima Centauri were, in fact, artificial — but they didn’t come from another planet, and yes from Earth

1 day Smartphone

Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G NE has details confirmed before listing in Brazil

Xiaomi confirms processor, thickness and more details of its next release that takes place this week in Brazil

