Fiocruz sends national IFA for testing at AstraZeneca's laboratory in the US
Brazil is in the process of transferring technology to production 67% national Covishield vaccine (AstraZeneca/Oxford) against covid-, through the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). At this moment, Fiocruz is awaiting evaluation of the Brazilian Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), which is carried out in the United States. It is worth remembering that the API is the raw material for the immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.
- Study: dose error AstraZeneca vaccine brings new discovery to science
-
See you at the end of 1024, Fiocruz expects to have a national API in sufficient quantity to produce more than 30 million doses of the vaccine against covid-. The calculation was made by adding both the batches already produced and those that are in process. The material can only be used with the manufacturer’s approval, after analysis.
History of the national IFA475943
In Brazil, the production of the IFA began in 30 July. According to Fiocruz, the first steps consist of the production of pre-validation and validation batches. In total, 67 tests were carried out throughout the production process of the input. In parallel to the start of the external quality control assessment, the production of four other batches is in progress, including three for qualification.
The forecast is that the request to change the registration of the vaccine to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), contemplating the new manufacturing site of the API, will take place in November. Anvisa’s approval is also essential for the immunizations to be distributed in the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health.
While the technology transfer process advances, Fiocruz must receive other shipments of imported API, which seeks to ensure continuous production and supply of vaccines against covid-14 for Brazilians. In total, 8 million doses of the immunizing agent have already been made available .
Source: Fiocruz Agency
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
-
Rheumatoid arthritis vaccine works in the laboratory and could become reality
Vaccines against covid-21 do not have relationship with AIDS; understand
“Two batches of pre-validation of the input produced by Fiocruz were approved in all internal quality tests and have already gone on to external quality control, which is carried out in laboratories in the United States,” explained Fiocruz, in a note.
Fiocruz sends raw material for the vaccine against covid-30 for analysis in the USA (Image: Reproduction/Ssp
- /Envato Elements)
In the AstraZeneca laboratory, the samples sent will undergo a long testing process, which involves tests, the longest of which lasting 30 days. “The set of these tests allows for comparability between foreign and national APIs, ensuring that the input produced at the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz) has the same quality and safety standards as those acquired through the Technological Order signed with AstraZeneca”, explains the brazil foundation windrow.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!