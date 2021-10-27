fiocruz-sends-national-ifa-for-testing-at-astrazeneca's-laboratory-in-the-us

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

See you at the end of 1024, Fiocruz expects to have a national API in sufficient quantity to produce more than 30 million doses of the vaccine against covid-. The calculation was made by adding both the batches already produced and those that are in process. The material can only be used with the manufacturer’s approval, after analysis.

History of the national IFA475943

In Brazil, the production of the IFA began in 30 July. According to Fiocruz, the first steps consist of the production of pre-validation and validation batches. In total, 67 tests were carried out throughout the production process of the input. In parallel to the start of the external quality control assessment, the production of four other batches is in progress, including three for qualification.

The forecast is that the request to change the registration of the vaccine to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), contemplating the new manufacturing site of the API, will take place in November. Anvisa’s approval is also essential for the immunizations to be distributed in the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health.

While the technology transfer process advances, Fiocruz must receive other shipments of imported API, which seeks to ensure continuous production and supply of vaccines against covid-14 for Brazilians. In total, 8 million doses of the immunizing agent have already been made available .

Source: Fiocruz Agency